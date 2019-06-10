Kevin Durant must return from injury and rescue Golden State to save his legacy | Opinion

Warriors coach Steve Kerr discusses Kevin Durant calf injury Kevin Durant is listed as questionable, which means there is a very strong likelihood that he will be on the bench, in street clothes, watching Game 2 of the Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers series Wednesday at Oracle Arena. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kevin Durant is listed as questionable, which means there is a very strong likelihood that he will be on the bench, in street clothes, watching Game 2 of the Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers series Wednesday at Oracle Arena.

Kevin Durant has spent his entire NBA career as the dispensable superstar. He can change that, beginning tonight. He can change that for all time.





But there is only one way.





Durant must finally return from his calf injury to rejoin the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the Finals tonight in Toronto, and he must be the difference. The oxygen. He must heroically rescue his team from a 3-1 series hole — something done only once before in Finals history — and carry it to a third consecutive championship.

As a parting gift for likely departing in free agency in a month, Durant must save Golden State’s dynasty.

Nothing less will do.





What is Durant’s value? To the Warriors, and in free agency. That’s the question in play the rest of these Finals.

Durant is elite. A perennial all-star. A former league MVP. Hall of Fame-bound.

But he has never been what he has a chance to prove himself as right now:

Indispensable.

He was great for Oklahoma City but never good enough to lift the Thunder to a championship in eight seasons, only coming close once, in a Finals loss to Miami in 2012.

His leaving was a concession. A white flag. He couldn’t do this himself. (Not even with Russell Westbrook.). He needed help. Needed someone to make him a champion, not the other way around.

Did Golden State need Durant to become what they have?

No.

They won a title before he got there. Had the single-best regular season in league history before he got there.

Now, as Golden State steamed into the Finals with Durant absent, sidelined since May 8, there was audacious talk that the Warriors somehow might be a better team without Durant. It was quantifiable, the team’s record much better with Steph Curry but no Durant than with Durant but no Steph.

That can all change starting tonight. The whole narrative on Durant can flip.

He can be the essential can’t-win-without-him cog for the first time in his career.

He can reaffirm that he (not Kawhi Leonard) is the grandest prize in coming free agency.

He can erase the questions of commitment and heart that arise in news reports of teammates thinking he might have played in Game 4, and becoming increasingly agitated by his absence.

He must return to lead three consecutive Warriors wins.

Anything less and he will leave Golden State the way he did Oklahoma City, a dispensable superstar not feeling a lot of love on the way out.



