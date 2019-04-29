Why this Dolphins draft might prove to be franchise’s best in more than 20 years | Opinion

Dolphins GM Grier explains why DT Christian Wilkins was their 13th overall pick in NFL Draft Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier why Clemson's DT Christian Wilkins was their 13th overall pick in 2019 NFL Draft, April 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier why Clemson's DT Christian Wilkins was their 13th overall pick in 2019 NFL Draft, April 25, 2019.

In 1997 Jimmy Johnson’s drafting wizardry was on full display with the Miami Dolphins. Yes, the team’s No. 1 pick that year was ill-fated. Receiver Yatil Green, of the Miami Hurricanes, suffered an ACL knee injury on the first day of training camp, endured 10 surgeries on that right knee in three years, and soon faded from the league as damaged goods. Yet it was still a great draft.





That’s because the second round that year delivered a premier cornerback in Sam Madison, and the third round brought a future Hall of Famer in defensive end/sack machine Jason Taylor.

Those two formed the nucleus that led to seven consecutive winning seasons, five straight playoff appearances and, in 2000, the last Dolphins to win a postseason game.

This franchise has done precious little winning since, fading entirely from national relevance.

I revisit this bit of Dolphins history for context. Because I believe what we have seen the past few days has the potential to have been Miami’s most important and impactful NFL Draft in more than 20 years, since Taylor/Madison.

Three primary reasons:

1. Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, taken 13th overall, shows every indication of being a star, a fixture on the D-line for many years. And his lockerroom presence is just as good. He will be a culture cornerstone, an instant leader.

2. I believe in Josh Rosen’s continuing potential to be a franchise quarterback, and it was a steal of a deal to get him for a low second-round pick and a fifth-rounder. It is a low-risk, high-reward situation for Miami. If he blossoms, great. If he doesn’t, there’s still Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jake Fromm in 2020. Meantime, in Rosen, you have a safety net, a potential elite QB just in case the whole “Tank for Tua” thing doesn’t pan out.

3. The stockpiling of additional draft picks for next year. Miami has 12 as of now. That could grow to 14 with expected compensatory picks for losing Ja’Wuan James and Cam Wake in free agency. That’s a ton of ammunition to fill needs. So, in 2020, the Fins figure to have a very high No. 1 pick, then at least two picks in every other round. That’s a ton of ammunition to fill needs.

This isn’t to suggest Miami’s draft was perfect. There were too many needs and too few picks for it to be. The need for an edge rusher, someone to scare an opposing quarterback, went unmet, for example.

But this offseason and this draft have been about kick-starting the roster reboot, and I believe new coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier are doing it right.





ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. graded Miami’s draft a ‘B,’ above average, and said the deal for Rosen made “a lot of sense,” calling him a “super-talented signal-caller” and noting “he’s on a cheap deal for the next few years with his signing bonus already paid, so even if he’s not the long-term answer, it will be easy to move on.”

Rosen, by the way, had a draft grade of 92 last year. The top-graded QBs in this draft (Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins) were at 90. Do not place too much weight on Rosen’s rocky rookie year fro Arizona. Plenty of QBs blossom after rough career starts. Jared Goff comes to mind.

Todd McShay, ESPN’s other draft expert, loved Miami’s third round pick, versatile offensive lineman Michael Deiter from Wisconsin. He said Deiter “could be the answer at guard or center, both of which are big needs,“ adding, “He gets a good push in run blocking and can anchor well in pass protection.”

Bottom line?

Christian Wilkins looks like a great selection. Miami is loaded up for picks in 2020. And as for the polarizing debate on Rosen, I call it no-lose for Miami.

Rosen may very well live up to potential and become the star quarterback Miami has longed for ever since Dan Marino retired.

If not, there’s always the fallback of the QB-rich 2020 draft.

The Dolphins will have their franchise quarterback.

Maybe they just got him.