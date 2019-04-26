Miami Dolphins must do this to make Day 2 of NFL Draft as successful as Day 1 | Opinion

Adam Beasley grades the Dolphins on their first-round pick, Christian Wilkins The pick is in, and so is Adam Beasley's grade. How well did the Dolphins do in draft Christian Wilkins? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The pick is in, and so is Adam Beasley's grade. How well did the Dolphins do in draft Christian Wilkins?

The Miami Dolphins aced Day 1 of the NFL Draft by adding a Brahman bull of a defensive tackle in Clemson’s Christian Wilkins.





Day 2 needs to be about the elephant in the room.

Quarterback, please. Now, por favor.

Draft one Friday night, or trade for one. Either way, get one.

For Miami, it is the only way to make Day 2 of the draft as successful as Day 1 was.

Today is likely the last chance for Miami to acquire the potential franchise QB who would give the Dolphins such a huge safety net in case they aren’t lucky enough to land Tua Tagovailoa or another elite arm in the 2020 draft.

Strike out on a quarterback today and all you have left are prayers that Miami will be awful enough this coming season to win the draft lottery a year from now — a dangerous dice roll.

Ideally, the Fins will get one of three guys today — Josh Rosen via trade or Drew Lock or Ryan Finley in the draft — and get Tagovailoa in ‘20.

Hey, after years of this club not having enough at the most important position, there’s no law against having too much.

Miami is the obvious most likely trade partner with Arizona for Rosen, last year’s top-10 draftee who became expendable Thursday night when the Cardinals selected Kyler Murray No. 1 overall. The Giants and Redskins stopped Rosen-shopping when they drafted QBs last night.

The still-shopping Dolphins can be developed into a star despite a rocky rookie season. He would be a really good buy for a third-round pick, and would even part with a second-rounder for him. If you want Rosen, Dolphins, don’t lose him in a staring match.

Why? Because getting Missouri’s Lock or North Carolina State’s Finley in the second round without a trade up will be dicey. Miami selects 16th in the second round and two quarterback-shopping teams, Denver and Cincinnati, pick ninth and 10th, respectively. Chances are one or both might take a quarterback.

Lock (draft grade of 89) and Finley (88) are the highest-rated QBs still on the board after Murray, Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins all were drafted in the first round. After Lock and Finley it’s a big drop-off to Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham (grade 81). And no QB after that, including West Virginia’s Will Grier, is worth your time.

Miami could have had Haskins or Lock at 13th overall last night, but opted instead for Wilkins — increasing the onus on the Fins to do on Day 2 what they chose not to on Day 1.

Rebooting the roster under new coach Brian Flores, the talent-thin Dolphins are expected to be lousy in 2019 with stopgap Ryan Fitzpatrick taking snaps. There are plenty of draft needs yet to address Friday and Saturday. Think offensive line, offensive line and offensive line. Another defensive end/edge rusher would be nice. A cornerback, too, maybe.

But there must be only one clear priority now.

Thursday was about getting the highest-graded guy on their draft board, and the Dolphins did in Wilkins.

Friday unequivocally needs to be about finding a quarterback.