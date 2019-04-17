Behind the scenes with Dan Le Batard A quick behind the scenes look at The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and taping of the show Highly Questionable at the ESPN studios at The Clevelander Hotel in South Beach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A quick behind the scenes look at The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and taping of the show Highly Questionable at the ESPN studios at The Clevelander Hotel in South Beach.

His producer, Mike Ryan, calls it the “Global Expansion Initiative.” He is kidding ... maybe.





Dan Le Batard is at it again. The Miami-based ESPN star (and former Miami Herald columnist) is growing his brand with a new venture set to debut May 18 in New York City. It will be a live Le Batard and Friends production at the 500-seat Gramercy Theate in Manhattan, the first of what could be a tour of occasional live performances around the country.

The show will be a sort of on-stage iteration of the “Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz” that airs weekdays on ESPN Radio and ESPNews, but will be “an original production,” Ryan said. Included will be the show’s regular cast: the “Shipping Container,” Herald columnist Greg Cote (a regular Tuesday co-host) as well as special surprise guests and a post-show meet-and-greet.

The first-of-its-kind live show was announced this week.

“We went 15 years without announcing anything, Now all we do is announce things!” Stugotz joked on-air Wednesday.

Tickets are to go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m EDT at Universe.com/LeBatard19. The show is scheduled 7:30 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6:30. All tickets are general admission, with seating on a first come, first served basis.

Le Batard hosts ESPN’s “Highly Questionable” TV show in addition to the radio show, which draws more than 8 million downloads per month to lead all podcasts on the network.

It wasn’t enough.

A poster promoting the upcoming Le Batard and Friends live stage show in New York. Courtesy ESPN

Le Batard and his brother, the artist Lebo, founded “Mas Miami,” a series of occasional live local events merging sports and music. There have been three so far, the most recent in December at Wynwood Yard.

Show T-shirts and other merchandise went on sale.

In January the Le Batard and Friends Podcast Network was introduced, with Dan’s own “South Beach Sessions” the network’s flagship.

Now, the brand goes on the road with the live shows, which those involved see as a natural evolution.

Ryan said, “We think this could be a fun thing for us to do.”

Said Le Batard: “We’re growing. We want to take Miami with us everywhere.”