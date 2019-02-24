A revealing and emotional Pat Riley scoffs at retirement, sees another Heat championship

Miami Heat fans will see club president Pat Riley’s most revealing and at times emotional side Sunday at 5:30 p.m. in the series premiere of ESPN’s “The Art Of Conversation With Dan Le Batard” show.
This intimate portrait of the life and career of the basketball icon kicks off the series of six long-form interviews a year, one every other month. The next of the 30-minute shows will feature Mike Tyson. LeBatard, the longtime former Miami Herald columnist who stars on ESPN Radio’s Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz and TV’s Highly Questionable, chose Riley for his new venture’s first episode “because I’ve covered him for two decades, admire him, and trusted he’d show me a side the public hasn’t seen.”
And Riley did.
We see his collection of 12 vintage automobiles, watch him renew vows with his wife, hear him speak of his “bleak upbringing” and relationship with his parents, and see him fight back tears as he remembers his only daughter’s wedding day.
Interspersed with the personal stuff, of course, is the basketball side of the Hall of Famer who has been a part of nine NBA championships as a player, coach or executive — including Miami’s three in 2006, 2012 and 2013.
Notable for Heat fans, Riley, who turns 74 in March, not only isn’t thinking retirement, but envisions another championship parade along Biscayne Boulevard.
“I don’t believe in retirement. I believe in what’s next,” Riley said in the interview, wearing a Heat ‘Culture’ T-shirt. “You gotta look forward to something besides laying on your ass. At my age you gotta have something to chase. I’m still chasing another championship with Erik [Spoelstra] and with Micky {Arison] and with the team. How we’re gonna get there I don’t know. But we’re gonna get there again one day. I believe that.”
In an earlier-released short trailer for the interview Riley says he “saw a dynasty fly out the window“ when LeBron James left. That isn’t included in Sunday’s premiere episode, but here are highlights of what is in the show:
▪ Riley calls the 1985 Lakers his favorite championship (sorry, Heat fans), because L.A. beat the Celtics (“A team we hated”) after losing to Boston a year earlier.
▪ He says his parents Mary and Lee never attended any of his games to watch him play. LeBatard asks which game he’d have most liked them to see. “Any game,” answers Riley.
▪ The Heat president names all of his classic cars. The red 1950 Mercury that he bought from Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top is named Marilyn. Another, he calls Bad Apple.
▪ He wore hand-me-downs in a money-was-tight upbringing. He had one pair of khaki pants. He dried them in the oven. He left them in too long, once, and there were grill marks on the back side. He had to wear them to school. Not much ribbing, though. Riley was a tough kid adept with his fists.
▪ He calls his time with the Knicks (in between the Lakers and Miami ) “a fiasco.” He received death threats. “From the time I left ‘til the time I went back [with the Heat] for the first time was one of the worst times of my life publicly.”
▪ Riley recently renewed vows in Hawaii with Chris, his wife of 48 years. It was a birthday party, then suddenly the guests dispersed for the surprise. “One of her best friends came out and put a veil on her.” The husband: “I, Pat, once again take Chris to be my best friend. I look forward to waking you with a smile, and holding you when you cry.” His bride: “I, Chris, take this crazy, passionate, eccentric man to be my husband again.”
▪ Riley fought tears in describing seeing his daughter in her wedding dress for the first time.
▪ After the Heat’s 1999 playoff ouster by the Knicks, “I almost quit,” Riley said. “I was broken.” He wept afterward in his office. It was Alonzo Mourning, whom he loves, who told Riley he needed to buck up, address the team and close the season.
The Sunday premiere of “The Art Of Conversation with Dan Le Batard” is the portrait of two Pat Rileys.
One is the grateful, reflective man who says, “I’ve had a great trip. I have been so lucky and so blessed.”
The other is a Heat president not ready for the past tense and determined in the chase for another championship.
