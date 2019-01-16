Greg Cote

Memorial service set, donations suggested in honor of Dolphins great Bob Kuechenberg

By Greg Cote

January 16, 2019

Bob Kuechenberg, the longtime former Miami Dolphins great who passed away this past weekend, will be remembered at a private memorial service on Saturday, Jan. 26, in Miami Lakes. No public service open to fans is planned.

The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Bob Kuechenberg’s name to The Buoniconti Fund, the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis. Nick Buoniconti and Kuechenberg were Dolphins teammates for six seasons in the 1970s.

Kuechenberg died late Saturday at age 71.

As a decorated Dolphins guard in 1970-84, “Kooch” made six Pro Bowls and was instrumental in the club’s 1972 Perfect Season and second consecutive Super Bowl win in 1973.

Kuechenberg never was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame despite being a regular finalist, but longtime coach Don Shula said of him: “I’ve coached a lot of Hall of Fame players, including a number of offensive linemen, and Kooch was as good as any of them.”

Kuechenberg’s surviving relatives include an older brother, Rudy, 75, who also played in the NFL, as a linebacker in 1967-71.

