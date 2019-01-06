What was the biggest Miami sports story of 2018? Our finalists. Your choice. Vote now

This is our third year doing a turn-of-the-calendar poll on the biggest Miami/South Florida sports story of the previous year. In 2016 you voted the tragic death of Marlins star Jose Fernandez. For 2017 it was the Hurricanes’ Turnover Chain-fueled surge to UM’s first 10-win football season in 14 years.
What was the biggest local sports story of the past year? Was it the Dolphins or Canes’ year-end coaching changes? Was it Dwyane Wade returning for a ‘Last Dance’ farewell season? Something else? Could be a tougher call. We’ll see. And you’ll decide.
The poll includes the top 20 finalists of my choosing, listed roughly in alphabetical order. You may vote for your top six (6). From the consensus, the No. 1 story will emerge. I offer no synopsis beyond the description in the poll, because if it needs further explaining it obviously wasn’t that big or important to you. OK, ready? Vote!
