Born and raised in Miami, he is of The U. Manny Diaz might be the perfect fix for Canes

They’ll hate this in Philadelphia. It’s OK. Manny Diaz will be a villain there. That’s all right.

The Miami Hurricanes have played football versus the Temple Owls 13 times, last in 2005, and never lost.

UM didn’t lose this time, either.

A couple of weeks ago Diaz, the Hurricanes’ elite defensive coordinator, said he was leaving UM to become head coach at Temple University. It was gut-punch to the program.

Sunday morning, Mark Richt abruptly and unexpectedly retired from coaching.

By Sunday evening — no need for that “national search” they’d talked about, apparently — Diaz had said sorry, Temple, and returned to UM to replace Richt.

Turned out the national search was a single phone call.

“You in?” “I’m in!”

Canes football surely has had weirder, more tumultuous days in its history, but for now we’ll nominate a shocking head coach resignation followed almost immediately by the hiring of a guy who’d just left for another job.

There is an immediate sense of stability. Of continuity.

Diaz’s defenses have been great the past three years since joining Richt’s staff.

He invented the “Turnover Chain” phenomenon.

Again this season, UM’s defense was the bright spot in a a down year that ended with a 35-3 bowl loss to Wisconsin and a 7-6 record, chasing Richt into sudden retirement.

Diaz, 44, also has the resume’ Canes fans will love.

Born and raised Miami, he is of The U. Family from the start. Just like Richt was.

But here’s the thing. Is he a head coach? Is he able to elevate from being the defense guy to running a whole major program? And lifting that program back to greatness — the task Richt took on and then abandoned?

The defense Diaz created at Miami is percolating pretty well.

It’s the offense he must overhaul. It’s a quarterback he must find.

It’s a way to bridge the ACC gulf between Miami and Clemson that he must find.

For Miami, getting Diaz quickly back home to replace Richt feels like a victory, like all-good. Now all Diaz has to do is prove it to be so.

Richt seemed like the perfect hire.

Manny Diaz needs to be.