Greg Cote

There are three reasons to watch an apparently putrid Raiders-49ers game

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

October 31, 2018 11:14 AM

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY NFL PICK

RAIDERS (1-6) at 49ERS (1-7)

Line: SF by 3.

Cote’s pick: OAK 23-20.

TV: 8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL.

It’s resistible force vs. movable object on Thursday Night Football and the biggest challenge won’t be on the field but in the TV booth as tap-dancing announcers try to engage and retain viewers who accidentally stumble across this fetid mess of gridiron goo. Highlight: Loser looking good for the overall No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Lowlight: Everything else. Niners have lost 14 of past 18 home games and Raiders are on a 1-10 skid dating to last season. There are three bits of actual drama, albeit all dubious: 1). This is these Bay Area rivals’ last meeting before Oakland’s move to Las Vegas next season; 2). Dissecting the travails of Raiders coach Jon Gruden is always fun; and 3). San Fran figures to be down to its third-string quarterback in Nick Mullens, with Jimmy Garoppolo out for the year and now backup C.J. Beathard very short-week-iffy with thumb and wrist injuries. Niners lead league with 18 turnovers and now (barring a Beathard miracle) will deploy a QB taking his first NFL regular-season snaps. Uh oh. Upset!

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/