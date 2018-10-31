There are three reasons to watch an apparently putrid Raiders-49ers game

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY NFL PICK
RAIDERS (1-6) at 49ERS (1-7)
Line: SF by 3.
Cote’s pick: OAK 23-20.
TV: 8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL.
It’s resistible force vs. movable object on Thursday Night Football and the biggest challenge won’t be on the field but in the TV booth as tap-dancing announcers try to engage and retain viewers who accidentally stumble across this fetid mess of gridiron goo. Highlight: Loser looking good for the overall No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Lowlight: Everything else. Niners have lost 14 of past 18 home games and Raiders are on a 1-10 skid dating to last season. There are three bits of actual drama, albeit all dubious: 1). This is these Bay Area rivals’ last meeting before Oakland’s move to Las Vegas next season; 2). Dissecting the travails of Raiders coach Jon Gruden is always fun; and 3). San Fran figures to be down to its third-string quarterback in Nick Mullens, with Jimmy Garoppolo out for the year and now backup C.J. Beathard very short-week-iffy with thumb and wrist injuries. Niners lead league with 18 turnovers and now (barring a Beathard miracle) will deploy a QB taking his first NFL regular-season snaps. Uh oh. Upset!
