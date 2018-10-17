Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson, shown being tackled vs. Dolphins in a game late in 2016 season, may be one reason to watch an otherwise dreadful Broncos-Cardinals matchup this Thursday night.
Greg Cote

Broncos-Cardinals on Thursday night football: There are only 3 reasons on earth to watch

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

October 17, 2018 01:25 PM

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY NFL PICK

BRONCOS (2-4) at CARDINALS (1-5)

Line: DEN by 1.

Cote’s pick: ARI 19-17.

TV: 8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL.

There have been some interesting Thursday night matchups entering NFL Week 7. This ain’t one of ‘em! The only three reasons on Earth to devote three hours to this game: 1) You are a Denver or Arizona fan not yet so thoroughly angered or bored by your team that you have said to hell with it and resorted to watching playoff baseball; 2) Your fantasy team is in such dire straits that you are still rolling dice on any kind of decent game from Case Keenum or believe you have detected a pulse in David Johnson; or 3) You are a degenerate gambler who needs to put a small stack somewhere and instead of logically going with the “under” you are actually betting on one of these teams to not be a big pile of awful. I mean, seriously. Both offenses are struggling. Both run defenses are abysmal. Denver has lost 11 of its past 12 road games. ‘Zona is 0-3 at home. Where to turn for a life preserver? Broncos’ Von Miller is guaranteeing a win, but forget Broadway Von. The betting line dove from Denver by 2 1/2 to a near-pick ‘em 1-point and I get why. Johnson will run big, Cardbirds pass D will continue Keenum’s pick streak, and Denver on the road is pure misery.

