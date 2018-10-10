This is why the lowly Giants are poised to upset champ Eagles on Thursday Night Football

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY NFL PICK
EAGLES (2-3) at GIANTS (1-4)
Line: PHI by 3
Cote’s pick: NYG 31-28
TV: 8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL
NFL Week 6 launches with a rivalry from an NFC East that is wide open, by which I mean rotten — the only division without a winning-record team. Philly is suffering the dreaded Super Bowl Hangover, while drama-filled NYG is 4-17 since the start of last season. Both have lost two in a row, but, oddly, neither team should be feeling too down. Eagles have lost by three and two points to good teams, and Giants had a huge upset win in Carolina in their pocket last week until a late 63-yard field goal played pickpocket. Philadelphia is one of seven road favorites this week, but the Upset Bird is circling this game like a vulture smelling roadkill. I know Eagles have won three straight and seven of past eight in this series, but my hunch on this is stronger than that trend. Neither team plays very good defense (making the over/under of 43 1/2 seem silly-low), and I give Biggies the edge on offense entering this game, magnified by the Birds’ loss of Jay Ajayi. that supposedly has them testing trade waters on Le’Veon Bell and LeSean McCoy. Meantime Odell Beckham and Saquon Barkley will be a lot to handle, and Eli Manning (despite Beckham’s jabs) is on pace for a career-high passer rating and facing a beatable Birds secondary. I’ll admit this is a bit of a hunch-pick, but ... upset!
Comments