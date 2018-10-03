Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (R) greets Colts counterpart Andrew Luck (12) following their most recent meeting in 2015. Brady is 5-0 in his career vs. Luck, a dominance unlikely to change Thursday night.
Greg Cote

Dolphins hope Patriots lose Thursday. They might, it’ll take more than a lot of Luck

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

October 03, 2018 04:24 PM

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY NFL PICK

COLTS (1-3) at PATRIOTS (2-2)

Line: NE by 10 1/2

Cote’s pick: NE 34-20

TV: 8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL

The Miami Dolphins and their fans could catch an early Week 5 break if the division-nemesis Patriots would be kind enough to lose at home Thursday night, but that would take a whole lot of Luck — Andrew and otherwise. This was a stout rivalry back when Peyton Manning was steering the Colts, No more. New England has won seven in a row in the series, Tom Brady is 5-0 vs. Luck, and Foxborough towers as NFL’s most reliably impenetrable home fortress. Rob Gronkowski (ankle) could be a game-time decision for Pats, but that’s offset by Brady getting back Julian Edelman from suspension. Indy’s injury woes are worse, led by top receiver T.Y. Hilton out of FIU being very iffy to go. Colts are tempting ‘dogs getting double-digit points because they aren’t awful (could easily be 3-1) and mainly because Luck will throw a thousand passes. But I’m banking on Pats being two TDs better on the wing of a breakout game by Brady.

  Comments  

