These are the three big reasons why the Rams will stay unbeaten against the Vikings

September 26, 2018 10:57 AM

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY NFL PICK

VIKINGS (1-1-1) at RAMS (3-0)

Line: LAR by 6 1/2

Cote’s pick: LAR 30-17

TV: 8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL

NFL Week 4 uncorks with an astonishingly fine matchup. A few more games like this one and they’re going to flat-out ruin the league’s well-earned reputation for lousy Thursday night games. We thought the Vikings were good until they lost at home to Buffalo 27-6 last week in the biggest point-spread upset (17 points) since 1993. We know the Rams are good — one of only three remaining unbeaten teams along with the Chiefs and (whaaat!?!) Dolphins. Rams cornerback injuries coupled with Minnesota’s urgency to get past the stink of last week could actually make for a reasonably competitive game. But three big factors hurt the Vikes: 1) Sackman Everson Griffen is suddenly away dealing with mental health issues; 2) the short week suggests to me that top back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) likely will sit out again; and 3) road teams traveling across two time zones are on an 0-10 run on Thursday nights. To the degree any pick is safe in this nutty league, I’d feel good about riding the Rams here. Hard.

