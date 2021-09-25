Dolphins’ Tagovailoa to miss at least three games

The Miami Dolphins on Saturday put quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least three games because of fractured ribs.

That decision, confirmed by a source, means Tagovailoa will miss Sunday’s game at Las Vegas (as previously announced), the Oct. 3 game against Indianapolis and the Oct. 10 game at Tampa Bay.

The earlier Tagovailoa can return from his injury is Oct. 17 against Jacksonville in London.

Jacoby Brissett will replace him as the Dolphins’ starter.

Reid Sinnett was expected to replace Tagovailoa on the 53-man roster and will back up Brissett.

The Dolphins opted to put Tagovailoa on IR instead of using the NFL’s “elevation” mechanism to make Sinnett as the 54th player on the 53-man roster. Players can be elevated twice per season.

Sinnett threw for 343 yards in the preseason finale at Cincinnati, the most by any NFL quarterback in preseason.

He was active and the Dolphins’ backup QB when Tagovailoa missed a game at the Jets last November and was Tagovailoa’s backup for the season finale at Buffalo because Ryan Fitzpatrick was in COVID-19 protocol for that game.

Sinnett did not appear in either of those two games.

Tagovailoa’s type of injury - bruised ribs - can take four to six weeks to heal. But there had been hope that he might be able to return sooner than that by taking a pain injection and wearing a flak jacket. Returning too soon from fractured ribs can put a player at risk of sustaining a punctured lung.

This story was originally published September 25, 2021 3:06 PM.