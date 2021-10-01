Dolphins lose Deiter, who’s headed to injured reserve. Flores updates that, other injuries

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Friday that center Michael Deiter — who has been dealing with foot and quadriceps injuries — will miss Sunday’s game against the visiting Colts and is going on injured reserve. The IR move means he will miss at least three games.

Meanwhile, receiver Will Fuller — dealing with chest and elbow injuries — will be available on Sunday, according to Flores. “Will’s game ready,” Flores said. “We kind of saw that last week. He made a couple of good catches.”

As for Deiter, Flores said his recovery and rehab will determine when or if he can play again this season. Flores said Deiter’s injury was sustained during Wednesday’s practice.

“He’s done a nice job,” Flores said of Deiter. “It’s unfortunate. We have got to move on to the next player. It’s a tough loss for offensive line.”

Greg Mancz will take over as the starting center. Flores said he’s “smart, tough, competes [and] has picked up offense quickly.”

Mancz, a center/guard acquired from Baltimore before the season, has started 28 games in his NFL career — all for Houston. Sixteen of those starts came in 2016; Mancz’s most recent start was in 2019 for the Texans.

The Dolphins have one center on their practice squad, veteran Cameron Tom, who played previously for the Saints. Tom has appeared in 12 games (all for the Saints) and started one game (in 2018).

Asked if Tom might be moved to the 53-man roster when Deiter goes on IR, Flores said: “That’s potentially something we might do. A few different ways we can approach this. [Tom] has done a nice job in training camp.”

The Dolphins signed veteran center Matt Skura — who has started 51 games for Baltimore — in March, but he was released before the start of the regular season and is now with the New York Giants.

If Mancz is injured during Sunday’s game — and if Tom isn’t available for the game — then Jesse Davis could be the emergency center. He has practiced some at that spot during his career.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Besides Deiter and Fuller, only one other player has been limited in practice this week due to injury — linebacker Jerome Baker, who has been listed with on the injury report with a hamstring injury. Baker said he’s fine and will play Sunday.

Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, who was spotted a week ago with a brace on his knee, remains out indefinitely. He can come off IR at any time after Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Flores addressed other issues during his Friday news conferences:

▪ Asked about decisions with inactives in light of Albert Wilson and Preston Williams being inactive last Sunday against Las Vegas, Flores said: “It’s game-plan specific, who we think will have success as a grouping or a series of plays. What they bring to the table in the kicking game, blocking in the run game” also are considered.

Flores said “there are a lot of conversations as a staff” about that issue early in the week.

Does Flores make a point to discuss inactive list decisions with experienced players such as Wilson and Williams more than he would with rookies?

“Yes, I try to have as many conversations as possible,” he said. “In those specific situations, inactives and play time, I try to have those conversations. Honesty is the best way to go. ‘This is why you’re up, this is what we feel like you can do.’ This particular week, a guy may not be up. That’s the best way to handle it, to be honest. Our guys respond the right way.”

▪ Asked if Robert Hunt is better at guard than at tackle, Flores said: “Rob has gone a nice job at guard. It’s early as far as getting game reps in at that spot. He’s still developing. He has the right makeup to develop. For him, it’s about playing with some consistency.”

Hunt started at right tackle during the second half of last season but was moved to right guard this summer and has been with the first team since the offseason program.

▪ Former Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey has been attending practice and helping out, on a voluntary basis, at the request of Flores.

SHULA CELEBRATION

The Dolphins will celebrate the life of legendary coach Don Shula from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The event will feature remarks from the Shula family with panel discussions from several Dolphins alumni, including Dan Marino, Bob Baumhower, Kim Bokamper, Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Larry Little, John Offerdahl, Joe Rose and Dwight Stephenson.

Attending fans will also receive a special commemorative Don Shula 347 patch. Registration is open at Dolphins.com/don-shula.

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 11:31 AM.