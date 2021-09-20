Details on Dolphins’ problems protecting and rushing QB and what metrics show. Fuller back

A metrics site on Monday revealed the depressing details about two disturbing realities of this Dolphins season so far: Miami hasn’t been nearly effective enough protecting its own quarterback or sacking the opposing quarterback.

The Dolphins have yielded eight sacks; only Tennessee, Cincinnati and the Jets have permitted more.

Defensively, only the Packers and Lions — who play Monday night — have fewer sacks than the Dolphins’ two.

Some details on how players responsible for those jobs fared Sunday, courtesy of Pro Football Focus:

▪ Left tackle Austin Jackson allowed eight pressures against Buffalo, right tackle Liam Eichenberg five (despite playing fewer than 30 snaps), running back Myles Gaskin six and offensive linemen Jesse Davis and Solomon Kindley four apiece.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Jackson “needs to play better. And he’s not alone.”

Davis played 45 of 74 offensive snaps before leaving with a knee injury that isn’t serious. Eichenberg then replaced Davis at right tackle and played 29 snaps.

The Dolphins allowed quarterback pressure on 24 of the 45 drop backs by Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett.

Tagovailoa did not identify blitzers that would have helped prevent two early sacks before he left the game with bruised ribs on a hit allowed by Davis.

On the positive ▪ side, center Michael Deiter allowed only one pressure on 54 pass-blocking snaps. Per PFF, Deiter graded out the best among the linemen who played a lot and Davis the worst. Jackson was graded the best in run blocking.

It’s early, but PFF ranks Eichenberg and Jackson 47th and 60th among 73 offensive tackles this season.

Undrafted rookie Robert Jones replaced Kindley for the final seven of the Dolphins’ 74 offensive snaps. Kindley was not injured.

▪ From the pass rush perspective, the Dolphins had only one sack on Sunday (split between Andrew Van Ginkel and Emmanuel Ogbah).

Ogbah had six pressures on Sunday and nine for the season. Sam Eguavoen, Van Ginkel and Adam Butler had three pressures on Sunday, with Eguavoen’s coming in just eight snaps.

The Dolphins hoped their pass rush would get a lift this season from Eguavoen (who had four sacks in a preseason game against Atlanta), Butler (15 sacks in four seasons for the Patriots) and Jaelan Phillips (8 sacks in 10 games for the University of Miami last season).

But Eguavoen and Phillips played limited snaps on Sunday, and none of those three players has a sack through two games.

And either does linebacker Jerome Baker, who had seven sacks last season. Curiously, Baker has been used as a pass rusher just 16 times this season, compared to 64 snaps in coverage.

Phillips played just 18 snaps, including eight as a pass rusher on Sunday, and had one pressure. In 28 pass rushing snaps this season, he has two pressures.

Conversely, fellow former UM pass-rusher Greg Rousseau had two sacks for the Bills in 49 defensive snaps. Phillips was selected 18th overall -- 12 spots before the Bills took Rousseau.

And here’s another problem: Christian Wilkins didn’t pressure the quarterback a single time in 22 snaps as a pass rusher. In 44 snaps rushing the quarterback this season, Wilkins has just one pressure on no sacks.

FULLER BACK

Receiver Will Fuller returned to the Dolphins on Monday after missing four days for personal reasons. Flores expects him back permanently at this point.

On Sunday, without Fuller, the Dolphins allocated receiver snaps this way: DeVante Parker played 55 of Miami’s 74 offensive snaps; Jaylen Waddle played 47, Albert Wilson 41, Preston Williams 22, Mack Hollins 16 and Grant 7.

▪ Beyond Tagovailoa’s rib injury, the Dolphins are dealing with two other injuries from Sunday: Jesse Davis (knee) and Jakeem Grant (ankle).

Flores said early indications are promising for both players: “Nothing too, too serious with either guy.”

▪ Two surprises with snap count distribution on Sunday: safety Eric Rowe played just 26 of Miami’s 65 defensive snaps. By contrast, Jason McCourty played 58 defensive snaps, Jevon Holland 50 and Brandon Jones 41.

“Rowe is a big part of our defense; played well,” Flores said. “We played it a little differently. There are different defensive packages we come up with on a weekly basis. We’re trying to come up with the best group for a particular opponent.”

Also, Justin Coleman played 49 snaps at cornerback (in the slot), compared with two for Nik Needham - a reversal from the opener.

▪ Butler — not John Jenkins — replaced injured defensive tackle Raekwon Davis in the starting lineup and played 47 snaps to Jenkins’ 18.

At linebacker, Elandon Roberts (18 snaps) and Eguavoen (eight) both played less than they did against New England.

▪ At running back, Myles Gaskin played 45 snaps against Buffalo, Salvon Ahmed 23 and Malcolm Brown nine.

At tight end, Mike Gesicki — who played just 21 snaps in the opener — logged 47 on Sunday, compared with 22 for Durham Smythe, 20 for Adam Shaheen and 16 for Cethan Carter.

▪ Here were the Dolphins’ pass coverage numbers, per PFF:

Byron Jones allowed three completions in eight targets for 55 yards. Xavien Howard permitted three of seven targets to be caught for 53 yards, including a touchdown and interception.

Coleman relinquished five completions in six targets for 21 yards; Baker three for three for 30; and McCourty two for three for 17 yards and a touchdown.

ROSTER MOVE

The Dolphins released former Bengals and Giants starting guard Bobby Hart from their practice squad and replaced him with former Houston Texans offensive tackle Roderick Johnson.

