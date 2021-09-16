What Xavien Howard said teams are trying to do. And an update on Fuller’s Dolphins absence

Two of the league’s top cornerbacks will be at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, when the Dolphins’ Xavien Howard and Bills’ Tre’Davious White attempt to slow dangerous wide receiver units for both teams.

And though they will never be on the field at the same time, Howard draws added motivation from playing a team with another elite cornerback.

“For sure,” Howard said. “I want to be the best corner on the field when I’m playing, no matter who the opposite corner is. I try to be the best corner each game.”

Howard — along with Byron Jones, Nik Needham and others — will be charged with helping cover a group featuring a 2020 first-team All-Pro (Stefon Diggs), a dangerous slot receiver (Cole Beasley) and an accomplished 11-year veteran with 666 career catches (Emmanuel Sanders).

And if that’s not problematic enough, keep in mind that Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a 134 passer rating against the Dolphins last season and is 5-1 against them.

Howard had an interception in Buffalo’s 56-26 demolition of the Dolphins to close last season but also was beaten for a handful of completions.

I’m definitely not looking back, but it’s in my head, though — what they did last year,” Howard said of that Jan. 3 game. “They’ve got [Diggs], Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie. You’ve got the quarterback also. [Allen] can extend plays, run the ball, everything.

“Each year, just seeing [Allen] from his rookie year, he’s taken a big jump each year. I feel like he was a top-five quarterback last year. There’s a lot of stuff that they do well.”

Howard was targeted only three times in the opener against New England, and it’s never a surprise when teams try to avoid throwing against Howard, who had 10 interceptions last season.

“I feel like teams are going to try me; I feel like some teams probably [try to] lull me to sleep,” he said. “Some teams probably give me less opportunities to try to intercept the ball.

“The crazy part is I still see the stuff that they attacked me with last year that certain teams are doing. People are going to have different game plans to attack me. I’m ready for it.”

Howard said this week that playing quarterback in high school helped him become a top NFL cornerback.

“I played everything so playing receiver also helped me, just looking back and finding the ball,” he said. “A lot of cornerbacks panic when the ball is in the air and that’s probably what I do well is just look back. No matter if I’m beat or not, I try to make a play on the ball.”

Dolphins receiver Will Fuller mentioned this week that former All-Pro receiver Randy Moss taught him to look for the ball and not back at the quarterback. Howard said that’s also “the mind-set I have. I try to look up because the ball is in the air. A lot of guys like Russell Wilson are throwing moon balls, so you’ve got to be prepared for stuff like that. I try to read the receiver also and sometimes if I’m on my sideline, everybody is yelling ‘Ball!’ and that gives me the leeway to look back also.”

Meanwhile, White — along with cornerback Levi Wallace, nickel corner Taron Johnson and others — will be asked to help limit what could be the best wide receiver unit that the Dolphins have fielded in many years, led by DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle and Fuller (who’s making his Dolphins debut).

White — a Pro Bowler the past two seasons — sat out Buffalo’s win against Miami in Week 17 last season because the Bills already had clinched a playoff spot.

“He’s a great corner,” Parker said. “He’s hard to beat and you just know you have to be on your q’s and p’s against him. He’s very patient. He’s not going to go for that first move and you’ve got to switch it up against him at all times.”

Howard has 22 interceptions in five-plus seasons. White has 15 interceptions in four-plus seasons.

“He’s a baller,” Howard said. “He tackles well. He plays the ball. He does a lot of great things well. He’s also quick. Just watching his game — I try to watch a lot of guys’ games, especially when I’m playing against them. Each corner, I try to learn from and try to see what they do well.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ Fuller missed Thursday’s practice because of a personal matter that was not injury related. Fuller spoke to reporters after Wednesday’s practice and said he was eager to make his Dolphins debut Sunday.

▪ Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (back), receiver Preston Williams (foot) and tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) all practiced fully after being limited on Wednesday. So everyone on the 53-man roster was able to practice on Thursday.

