Fuller eager for Dolphins debut. And on Marino’s birthday, Tua expresses appreciation

After watching Will Fuller catch five passes for 124 yards and a touchdown for Houston in a Thursday night game in 2018 — the last time Fuller was on the same field with the Dolphins for a regular season game — Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard remembers his instant reaction when Miami signed the speedy receiver in March.

“I was happy,” Howard said. ”He adds a lot of speed on offense, can open up a lot of things for a lot of guys.”

As Fuller prepares to make his Dolphins debut Sunday against Buffalo, Tua Tagovailoa believes their chemistry will be fine, even though Fuller missed the preseason with an injury and even though NFL rules prohibited him from practicing with the team last week, before he sat out the New England game to conclude a six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Tagovailoa has studied Fuller’s Houston tape to “see a lot of the routes he does well.” He threw to Fuller, off campus, in May and June. He even hooked up Fuller with his personal strength coach.

“It’s good to have Will back,” Tagovailoa said Wednesday. “We can see in the game plan what things he can do to help us win this game. There are still things we need to work with Will on [with] timing. I’ve always had a relationship with Will.”

Fuller — whose 16.5 yards per catch last season was sixth highest in the NFL — is eager for this new career challenge, after signing a one-year, $10.6 million deal with another $3 million in incentives.

“Catching balls from Tua in a live practice felt good,” he said Wednesday. “I’m ready to play at Hard Rock for the first time... I tried to learn from the mistakes I made [with regard to the NFL suspension]. I’m happy to be back playing football.”

Of Fuller’s 53 receptions last season, 38 went for first downs. That 71.7 percent was 11th in the AFC.

Fuller, who has been timed at 4.28 seconds in the 40, joked that “we have to set up a race after the season” with Jakeem Grant to determine who’s the fastest Dolphin.

“I’m confident in my chances,” Fuller said. “I’m one of the fastest guys in the league... I did a lot of work in the offseason with speed and strength, a lot more than I did early in my career. I love [catching] the ball deep. The first thing they tell a DB is don’t get beat deep. I use that to my advantage, play as fast as I can, get the defense on their heels.”

Fuller, 27, produced career numbers last season (53 catches, 879 yards, eight touchdowns in 11 games) partly because DeAndre Hopkins was traded to Arizona and his targets increased. He appreciates the advice that former All-Pro receiver Randy Moss gave him early in his career.

“My second year, Randy Moss said when you run your post and gos, [cornerbacks] turn their back and look at the quarterback,” Fuller said. “He said, ‘Look up, don’t look at the quarterback.’ That has helped me.”

JACKSON BACK

Austin Jackson returned from a bout with COVID-19 and assumed his role as the Dolphins’ starting left tackle. Jackson declined to discuss if he had symptoms but said it would have been much worse if he hadn’t been vaccinated.

“The vaccine definitely helped,” he said. “I have had family members heavily affected by COVID. If you don’t get [the vaccine], it’s fine. For me, it helped me. I’m strong, back to normal.”

He said he wasn’t surprised that he wasn’t used on offense against New England, even though he came off the COVID list on Saturday. Liam Eichenberg started at left tackle.

“I told coach I was ready to go,” Jackson said. “We had confidence in Liam. He was practicing all week.”

Brain Flores announced Monday that Jackson will resume his role as the starting left tackle. “It’s good to hear that,” Jackson said.

Meanwhile, tight end Adam Shaheen — who has said he has not been vaccinated — came off the COVID list, filling the open 53rd roster spot.

MARINO BIRTHDAY

Tagovailoa wished a happy birthday to Dolphins executive Dan Marino — who turned 60 on Wednesday — and expressed appreciation for the Hall of Fame quarterback’s help early in his career.

“Dan has done a great job in our [offensive] meetings,” Tagovailoa said. “He has a lot of input in our meetings. He helps us with things we don’t see or thought of seeing. It’s good to hear it from his perspective.”

Marino’s advice that most resonates? “Pick a guy and let it fly,” Tagovailoa said.

Tagovailoa said they don’t text much because “he’s not much of a texter.”

Tagovailoa said he spoke with Washington quarterback and former teammate Ryan Fitzpatrick after his hip injury Sunday and wished him the best. Fitzpatrick is on injured reserve and out indefinitely.

▪ Flores declined to say if defensive tackle Raekwon Davis would need surgery or play again this season. Because he’s on injured reserve, he will miss at least three games with a knee injury sustained against New England. After leaving the game for good with the injury, he was sprinting on the sideline, which was a good sign.

