Miami Heat hires familiar face to be new radio play-by-play announcer

Jason Jackson, the longtime Miami Heat television studio host and former ESPN personality, will become the third English-language radio play-by-play voice in franchise history, succeeding Mike Inglis.

Two days after Inglis retired, the Heat on Thursday announced that Jackson will replace him, working primarily alongside Ruth Riley Hunter on the Heat’s radio network, including flagship station WAXY-790.

Jackson, 49, has filled many roles in a long broadcasting career, but this is his first opportunity as the radio play-by-play announcer for a team.

“Becoming the radio voice of the Heat is a dream come true,” Jackson said. “Thanks to Hall of Fame Cincinnati Reds’ broadcaster Marty Brennaman, I fell in love with the artistry and responsibility of carrying the power and passion of sports over the airways.

“I look forward to picking up where Mike Inglis so notably left off, and applying those elements and tenants to the Miami Heat Radio Network each game night with Ruth (Riley Hunter), Ron (Rothstein), Tommy (Tighe) and Zas (Jonathan Zaslow). Blessings don’t always arrive when you think you want them, but they are always right on time.”

Jackson will continue to serve as the Heat studio host for Bally Sports Sun -- doing many pregame, halftime and postgame shows -- but handling both radio and TV work will take juggling.

It’s possible that WPLG-ABC lead sports anchor Will Manso or Bally Sports Florida’s Kristen Hewitt might take on a few of Jackson’s TV responsibilities, with Jackson’s sideline reporter role needing to be filled.

Jackson worked for ESPN from 1995 until 2002 - including anchoring an NBA show - and has served as the Heat’s TV host and courtside reporter for the past 16 seasons. He also hosts an NBA program on Sirius XM Radio.

Early in his career, he was a sportscaster for WSVN-Fox 7 in South Florida.

“Jason Jackson has become one of the most recognizable and beloved representatives of our organization since he first joined the Heat family back in 2004,” Heat president Pat Riley said.

“He is a very versatile and talented voice with a sense of humor that’s off the charts. I know that every game, Jax will bring his robust personality with a reservoir of knowledge about the game, and the Heat, that will resonate with our fans.”

Jackson, who grew up in Ohio, is the founder and chair of Jax Fam Foundation, which was established in 2016 to “support, empower and fundraise for organizations that are positively impacting the health, education and/or social welfare of underrepresented and under-resourced individuals.”

A 1994 graduate of Bowling Green University, Jackson follows Inglis and David Halberstam as the only English radio voices in franchise history. Inglis held the job for 23 years before retiring this week.

Sam Smith’s and Eric Reid’s TV play-by-play calls were simulcast on radio during the early years of the franchise.

Reid and John Crotty return as the Heat’s TV announcing team, and Jose Paneda is back as the team’s Spanish radio voice.