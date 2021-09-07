Miami Heat radio announcer Mike Inglis retires from broadcasting

Mike Inglis -- the Miami Heat’s animated and, at times, agitated radio play-by-play announcer -- retired from broadcasting on Tuesday, ending a 23-year run in that position.

Inglis lives primarily in the Naples area and had grown weary of the traveling to home games. During his run, he called nearly 2200 Heat games, including 216 playoff games and all of the team’s 35 NBA Finals games.

“Words could never describe how grateful I am to have had the privilege of broadcasting for the best sports organization in the Miami Heat,” Inglis said in a statement. “The past 23 years have been filled with friendships and experiences that, in my wildest dreams, I could have never imagined.

“Thank you to the Arison Family, the Riley Family, the incredible broadcast team, front office staff and countless others that I’ve had the good fortune of meeting and working with throughout my career. It has been one heck of a ride Heat nation.’ You will be missed, but all wonderful things must come to an end. My family and I look forward to witnessing the great things this organization will continue to do. Be well and stay safe. Cheers.”

Calling games on flagship station WAXY-790, Inglis worked in recent seasons alongside a combination of Ruth Riley-Hunter and Ron Rothstein.

Before that, he called games with John Crotty, until Crotty replaced Tony Fiorentino as Eric Reid’s partner on Heat television broadcasts to begin the 2017-18 season.

Raised in Toronto, Inglis began his broadcasting career as the play-by-play voice of the North American Soccer League’s Toronto Blizzard. He worked briefly as the radio play-by-play announcer for the Indiana Pacers, did analyst work for the Indianapolis Colts and then moved back to Canada in 1995, becoming the Toronto Raptors’ first radio play-by-play voice.

After the Raptors switched radio rights-holders, Inglis was hired by the Heat in 1998, replacing David Halberstam, whose contract was not renewed.

The Heat has had only four English radio play-by-play announcers in its history: Sam Smith, Reid, Halberstam and Inglis. And Smith’s two years on radio and Reid’s one season on radio were part of TV/radio simulcasts.

Jose Paneda remains the Heat’s Spanish radio announcer, a job he has held since 1990.

Inglis was demonstrative in his call, often voicing intense displeasure when referees made a questionable call against the Heat or when the Heat was playing poorly.

Inglis, who missed only five games in his 23 seasons with the Heat, punctuated his call of the Heat’s first championship in 2006 by saying: “For the first time in franchise history, there will be a parade down Biscayne Boulevard.”

Heat president Pat Riley said: “Mike has always been a very colorful but straightforward broadcaster and it’s been a pleasure to work with him during his 23 seasons calling many magical moments for this franchise. When you spend nearly 30 years calling games in the NBA, you’ve definitely had a long and glorious career. I wish Mike nothing but the best as he moves onto becoming a scratch golfer and ardent Heat fan.”

The Heat intends to continue producing separate television and radio broadcasts, but a replacement for Inglis was not named. Miami opens preseason Oct. 4 at home against Atlanta.