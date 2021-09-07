Tired of stewing over the Alabama game? Ten things for Canes fans to be encouraged about

Tired of being exasperated by Alabama’s drubbing of the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday?

From the glass-half-full perspective, here are 10 reasons for Canes fans to be at least somewhat encouraged:

▪ Every remaining game on the schedule is winnable and the ACC doesn’t exactly look daunting to navigate.

North Carolina - the most difficult remaining opponent on paper - looked vulnerable in an opening loss to Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels runners who bludgeoned UM -- Michael Carter and Javonte Williams - are now in the NFL.

Even Clemson - which isn’t on UM’s schedule - looked tepid offensively in a loss to a loaded Georgia team.

ESPN said its power index will make the Canes a favorite in their 11 remaining games, subject to change.

▪ The run defense looks vastly better after being gashed by North Carolina last December.

UM held Alabama to 147 yards on 38 rushing attempts, which is 3.9 per carry. That’s below what the Crimson Tide averaged last season (5.0) and an improvement over the 4.3 that Miami permitted in 2020.

“From where we were a year ago, that’s great improvement,” Manny Diaz told WQAM’s Joe Zagacki and Don Bailey Jr. on Hurricane Hotline on Tuesday night. “It adds to the disappointment of letting them off the hook. We know we were substandard in how we defended the run a year ago.”

In particular, “we played the outside zone play better against Alabama, against really good personnel and an NFL type offensive line,” Diaz said.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Diaz noted that UM’s run defense against Alabama was similar to Georgia’s against Alabama last season, when the Crimson Tide was held to 3.4 per carry (43 for 147).

“From where we were a year ago and what we gave up in the run game, we really made it hard on Alabama,” Diaz said. “The physicality up front, our linebackers - we were much better than a year ago in the front seven.”

▪ Speaking of… The young linebackers - Corey Flagg and Keontra Smith - appear good enough to the point that they should be an asset - not a liability - against ACC competition.

“You notice them,” Diaz said. “They pop on the field. You see that suddenness. I think they did a good job in their run fits. Lots of confidence in those guys.”

▪ The young receivers, particularly Key’Shawn Smith and Xavier Restrepo, inject a new dimension to this Hurricanes passing attack.

“Surprised to see Restrepo drop one but he made the spectacular catch,” Diaz said. “I’ve seen him do that so many times. In practice, I’ve been rooting against him as defensive coordinator.” (Diaz was being whimsical, of course.)

Restrepo had three catches for 55 yards including that 29-yard TD.

Smith caught four passes for 40 yards.

▪ The transfers look like they will be helpful, though defensive end Deandre Johnson couldn’t get to the quarterback on Saturday and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson had an up and down day.

In particular, “Justice Oluwaseun came in” at right tackle “like the fireman with the hose and put the fire out,” Diaz said. He was very good when he replaced D.J. Scaife in the second quarter.

And receiver Charleston Rambo has some good moments (seven catches, 33 yards): “That’s exactly why we brought Rambo in to make plays like that,” Diaz said.

Defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson said Stevenson “missed some tackles but is a talented player, has really good instincts. He did a fine job for his first time out at the University of Miami. Just have to work on discipline and details of our job, and that’s across the board.”

▪ The freshman safeties - James Williams and Kam Kinchens - already can help and should be very good players.

Diaz told WQAM’s Joe Rose: “Kam played well, had some really good plays out there. James had some really good plays out there. Both those guys getting thrown out there, neither looked out of place. Some things need to get cleaned up, but I was proud of those guys.”

Robinson said Kinchens “did some nice things, busted a couple of things but that’s normal for a freshman. James’ time was up to get him some reps and he played fast. I was very excited with how he played. He didn’t seem nervous or rattled, so he’s earned himself some more reps.”

▪ Freshman kicker Andres Borregales looks trustworth.

He was very good throughout training camp and hit two field goals on Saturday, including a 37-yarder. We won’t have a repeat of the 2019 kicker debacle.

▪ Though Don Chaney ran for just 23 yards on seven carries, UM people believe something very good is around the corner.

“Don does a good job of trusting his blocking and sticking it in there,” Diaz said. “Don ran hard. He’s been in and out of the lineup [during] summer time and training camp. I look forward to seeing him run more and more as the weeks come up.”

▪ Losing to Alabama doesn’t doom your season.

As Diaz will point out to his team, “Texas A&M [lost to] Alabama by 30 [actually 52-24 on Oct. 3] and they were the first team out of the playoffs” last year.

▪ The Canes emerged relatively healthy. Mike Harley Jr. should be fine after an injury scare. D’Eriq King didn’t look diminished by last December’s ACL injury.

Of the players the Canes are missing for an extended time due to injury - Sam Brooks, John Campbell, Brian Balom and Thomas Davis - all are backups.

Running back Jaylan Knighton should be a sparkplug when he comes off suspension for the ACC opener against Virginia.

THIS AND THAT

▪ On the missed tackles on Saturday, Robinson said: “I don’t think it’s easy to fix. In practice we have to do a better job, tackling with the proper leverage.

“Missing tackles is going to happen in the game of football, but it’s how you miss tackles. The defense that’s chasing has to change the angle; we have to do a better job of staying on the edge and knowing how to tackle and have proper leverage. It’s something we’ll work on in tackling drills. We’re not bringing people to the ground in practice, have to on Saturday.”

▪ After UM had its typical turnover chain celebration on Saturday when down big in the second half against Alabama, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit -- without mentioning the Canes - tweeted: “Can we make a new rule??? If you’re down by 30 and happen to create a TO can we shelf whatever your TO “routine” is…Just thankful and move on.”

▪ Diaz’s one regret from Saturday, as he shared on both his WQAM programs on Tuesday:

“I should have called a timeout after the safety that wasn’t a safety. Just stopped at the goal line on fourth and one. Looks like a safety and our guys at that point - a timeout almost like in basketball just to reset us. That’s the long touchdown pass after us. That’s the one I could have helped our guys out more than I did.”

▪ Diaz said Saturday’s opponent, Appalachian State, “gets your attention. Used to winning, fifth in winning percentage the last five years in the country. And they have a super experienced team, ton of guys back. They beat North Carolina and South Carolina two years ago. So they’ve done this, have been in these type of games and come out victorious.”