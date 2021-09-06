Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores addresses Tua, Waddle, roster moves, more issues

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores looks on during NFL football training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex in Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The big news Monday was the Dolphins placing offensive tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen on the COVID list; Shaheen is reportedly out for Sunday’s opener at New England (4:25 p.m., CBS-4).

Brian Flores said he’s preparing for Jackson to be out but said it’s “possible” he could play on Sunday. He also said it’s “possible” Shaheen could play, though that seems unlikely taking into account the NFL’s COVID rules for unvaccinated players.

Shaheen also has been dealing with a leg injury.

Even though Shaheen has said he hasn’t been vaccinated, Flores said he doesn’t question Shaheen’s commitment to the team, adding that “it’s a personal decision” whether to get vaccinated.

Here’s what else Flores said during his Monday news conference:

▪ He praised offensive tackle Greg Little’s work in his first couple weeks as a Dolphin.

“He’s done a nice job to learn the offense and terminology,” Flores said. “He’s had some bright moments in the couple weeks he’s been here. “

Flores made clear he wants to play the best five offensive linemen Sunday, regardless of position.

▪ Flores was non-committal about when offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg would return from a lower body injury.

“He’s day to day, doing everything he can to get back as quickly as he can.”

▪ Flores said safety Jevon Holland and receiver Preston Williams will practice Monday. Holland returned last week from an undisclosed injury. Williams is back after November foot surgery.

“They’ve worked hard and rehabbed,” Flores said.

▪ It’s finally game week, and Flores said: “there’s excitement in the room, this opponent, ability to play a division game like this on the road. Guys are excited to practice and prepare for this opportunity.”

▪ Tua Tagovailoa didn’t complete any long passes in the win against New England in December.

Asked if that needs to change on Sunday, Flores said: “Tua is a better player. He’s worked hard, made a lot of improvement. Every game is a little bit different. Every game, the ebbs and flows, what’s working, what’s not working, the weather -- there’s a lot that plays into it. We always want to create explosive plays.”

▪ On the Patriots’ new additions, including tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith: “They’ll have a significant impact, at the tight end position, defensively. They’re good players, guys that could potentially be featured. They fit what Bill [Belichick] and his staff are trying to do. They’re good additions. It will be a competitive game. They’re a good team, well-coached. We’re going to execute the right way if we’re going to have success.”

On his history of working for the Patriots, Flores said: “I was there a long time. As the years pass, I’m a Miami Dolphin. That’s where I’m at. There’s no nostalgia.”

▪ On why Jamal Perry was elevated for Sunday’s game, even though Miami already had 12 defensive backs on the roster: “Jamal is someone we have a lot of history with. We think he can help us.”

The fact the Dolphins didn’t name a second COVID elevation suggests hope that Jackson could play Sunday.

▪ On rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle: “Jaylen has worked hard, gotten better over the course of training camp. He’s smart, tough, he prepares the right way. You put all those things together and it gives you an opportunity to play well and be in the right spots and gives you an opportunity to execute.”

▪ On where running back Myles Gaskin has most improved: “The first thing that comes to mind is protection. He really has worked hard at that and made that a part of his game where he’s not a guy we’ve got to take out in those situations. His professionalism [stands out].

“This is a guy that’s in early, out late, doing extras, whether it’s... running routes, film study. All the work he puts in, all the preparation he goes through, gives him an opportunity to have some success.”