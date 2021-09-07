Where Holland and Phillips stand. And Dolphins explain options if Jackson unavailable

The depth chart released by the Miami Dolphins on Monday — which isn’t necessarily a reflection of how playing time is allotted days later — has rookie first-round pick Jaelan Phillips on the third team at linebacker and rookie second-round pick Jevon Holland on the second team at safety.

So how much can we expect to see either of the Dolphins’ young defensive gems on Sunday at New England (4:25 p.m., CBS)?

In the case of Holland, defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander suggested Holland’s performance in practice this week will play a role.

Alexander declined to say if Jason McCourty will start at free safety ahead of Holland against the Patriots and indicated it doesn’t really matter; McCourty is listed first on the depth chart.

Holland has been back a week after missing several days of practice with an undisclosed injury.

Holland played with the first team in practice for less than a week in mid-August (and had four interceptions in training camp), but McCourty resumed working with the starters late in training camp.

So is Holland ready to play meaningful snaps for an NFL defense?

“We wouldn’t put him out there if he wasn’t ready to do so,” Alexander answered. “That remains to be seen based on what we have going on this week in practice.”

Phillips appears likely to play — he received first-team work when healthy during camp — but how much he plays remains a question. He’s listed behind Andrew Van Ginkel and Brennan Scarlett on the depth chart. But the first team defense lists only three starting linebackers (Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts) and five defensive backs; that partly explains why Phillips is with the third team.

“Jaelan is improving,” outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard said Tuesday, adding he wasn’t aware of the depth chart listing Phillips on the third team. “He’s done well in the run game. When asked to rush the passer, he’s done some good things there. We’ll see how many [snaps], what that looks like come Sunday. He’s working on the things we’re asking him to.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Dolphins coaches have been discussing the best way to use him. In the preseason finale against Cincinnati, he played a lot as a standup linebacker, rushing the quarterback at times and dropping into coverage at times. He has considerable experience with his hand in the dirt, as a defensive end at UM.

How the Dolphins will use him — and how he’s progressing — is something “we discuss on a daily basis,” Leonard said. “How he’s communicating is going to be big for him.”

How has he done in pass coverage? “That’s improved,” Leonard said. “Jaelan is a good athlete. He’s looked good in space.”

Edge-setting against the run will be “a top priority” for Phillips, Leonard said: “I don’t care if he’s standing up or playing with a hand in the dirt, that’s a big part of his job description.”

Leonard said the “same process Andrew Van Ginkel has gone through, we’re trying to do with Jaelan. Different talent, different skill set, but in terms of the things you need to know to play on the edge, same process.”

Van Ginkel — who had a breakout season in 2020 — needed “a little bit of time to figure out who he was as a player and what he does best,” Leonard said. “Andrew is a very sound, smart, tough, very aware. Each day, Jaelan learns little things from him.”

THIS AND THAT

The Dolphins say there remains a chance that Austin Jackson could be cleared from the COVID-19 list before Sunday’s game. Jackson, who reportedly tested positive for COVID, would need two negative tests within 24 hours.

Offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre said Tuesday that Jesse Davis, Liam Eichenberg and Greg Little are options at left tackle if Jackson cannot play. Jeanpierre also mentioned center Michael Deiter as an option, but that seems unlikely.

Eichenberg was Notre Dame’s left tackle but didn’t play a snap at that position in training camp, instead spending all of his time at right tackle, then left guard, then backup right tackle again the past two weeks.

Jeanpierre indicated the Dolphins didn’t give Eichenberg left tackle snaps in camp because he played a lot there in college and he needed to learn other positions.

“He is very technique sound, has a grasp of football and his IQ is pretty impressive,” Jeanpierre said. “The work he put in when he first got here was amazing.”

Another option would be moving Davis from right tackle to left tackle, where he has played some in his Dolphins career.

Little, a natural left tackle and a Carolina Panthers’ second-round pick in 2019, played only 17 percent of the Panthers’ offensive snaps in his first two seasons. He missed Monday’s practice with a non-COVID illness; the players were off on Tuesday.

▪ Though Justin Coleman is listed as the first-team nickel corner on the depth chart, cornerbacks coach Charles Burks said both Coleman and Nik Needham will play a “key role” Sunday.

“We’re going to depend on them a lot the rest of the season,” Burks said.