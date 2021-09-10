Dolphins to honor Don Shula in public celebration. And an introspective Gesicki opens up

The Miami Dolphins on Friday announced plans to honor legendary former coach Don Shula in an event open to the public.

The “Don Shula Celebration of Life” will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 2 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins hoped to honor Shula — who died on May 4, 2020 — last season but a public event was deemed not feasible in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the first public event honoring Shula. The event is free and open to the public with attending fans receiving a special commemorative Don Shula 347 patch, reflecting his NFL record victory total. Registration is now open at https://www.miamidolphins.com/don-shula/.

Oct. 2 was selected as the date because it coincides with Dolphins alumni weekend, when former players return to attend a game and other events. The Dolphins play host to the Colts at 1 p.m. on Oct. 3.

The Celebration of Life event will feature remarks from the Shula family and features comments from several Dolphins alumni including Bob Baumhower, Kim Bokamper, Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Larry Little, Dan Marino, John Offerdahl, Joe Rose and Dwight Stephenson.

Shula is the winningest coach in NFL history and the coach of the only undefeated team in modern NFL history (in 1972).

Shula won Super Bowl titles in 1972 and 1973 and is one of only six coaches in NFL history to win consecutive Super Bowls.

GESICKI WEIGHS IN

For years, the Dolphins were at a deficit at tight end (and lots of other positions) when they played New England.

But Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) has been in Tampa for more than a year, and even though the Patriots added two skilled veterans at the position this offseason — Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry — the Dolphins stack up well with New England at that position because of the impressive evolution of Mike Gesicki.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Gesicki’s 703 yards receiving last season were the second most in a season by a Dolphins tight end; only Randy McMichael had more in a single season — 791 in 2004. His receiving yards were fourth among tight ends in 2020, behind only Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and T.J. Hockenson.

“I remember when I got drafted, it was ‘oh, he’s going to score 100 touchdowns and he’s going to have all these catches and this, that, the other thing.’ And it didn’t happen,” Gesicki said. “And it didn’t happen right away and it didn’t happen for the whole season honestly.”

And then, after catching 22 passes for 202 yards as a rookie in 2018, he went to work, on “releases, second-level releases, getting guys’ hands off you” and learning “how are you going to run this route versus this coverage. So I [took] those negative, per se, experiences earlier in my career and then [built] off of it.

“I think once you make that first play, you get that confidence. For me, it was against Washington my second year in a two-minute drill. I caught a back-shoulder seam ball in a two-minute drill and that was like ‘All right, I can go out here and make plays.’”

That work ethic that drove Gesicki after his rookie season still motivates him today. During training camp, he was often among the final players to leave the field.

“Every day after practice, I stay out there and I do my JUGS,” he said of the machine that releases footballs, at high speed, for players to catch. “And I did that my rookie year. But it’s like, ‘Oh man, I didn’t have [many] catches my rookie year. All right, I’m going to stop doing what I’m doing.’ No! I’m going to keep doing it because at some point the opportunity is going to come. Everybody in this league is big and fast, and I think that was something I had to learn.”

Unlike linebacker Jerome Baker and kicker Jason Sanders — two fellow members of the Dolphins’ 2018 draft class — the Dolphins haven’t given Gesicki a contract extension. He’s eligible for free agency next March. Gesicki has shrugged off that issue when raised by reporters.

Instead, the focus has been continuing to achieve strong on-field chemistry with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — the type Gesicki had with Ryan Fitzpatrick.

“The thing that Tua has done this year — him and I — [during] special teams periods, I’ll get together with him and go get a couple extra reps,” Gesicki said. “Like ‘Hey, this is how I see this route right here.’ And we just kind of go through the timing and get that chemistry down…. You can kind of see his confidence this year compared to last year just because you get that year under your belt and he has that knowledge of the game.”

As for the new Patriots tight ends, Smith — the former FIU player — caught 32 passes for 358 yards and seven touchdowns for Tennessee last season. Henry caught 60 passes for 613 yards and four touchdowns for the Chargers last season.

“Those two guys, they have a reputation in the NFL; you know their names,” said Dolphins safety Eric Rowe, who likely will spend a lot of time covering them Sunday. “I respect all opponents, but those two guys are some of the two best at it.”

THIS AND THAT





Dolphins rookies spoke this week about what they expect to feel Sunday when they play in their first NFL regular-season game.

“It’s going to be crazy. It’s going to be fun,” linebacker Jaelan Phillips said. “It’s just a lot of emotions, a lot going on at once; but you’ve just got to focus on the game. I’m definitely excited.”

Safety Jevon Holland said: “I think it’ll be exhilarating, honestly. It’s a lifelong dream, playing on an NFL team.”

Phillips said: “Honestly, the NFL is humbling. You come out of college and you think you know it all and it really turns out that you don’t know too much at all.”

Rookie tight end Hunter Long said there “will be a lot of emotion” on Sunday not only because it’s his first NFL game but because he will returning to the market where he grew up and played college football at Boston College. He said his mother is handling ticket requests and he expects a lot of family members to attend.

▪ Defensive back Elijah Campbell, the one player claimed off waivers by the Dolphins after the Aug. 31 cut down to the 53-man roster, said Brian Flores told him he was “impressed with my all around ability to be versatile, play special teams.”

Campbell has played in three NFL games and was released by the Jets early last week.

▪ Receiver Albert Wilson said he believes the Dolphins need at least six explosive plays in each game, which he defines as plays covering at least 20 yards. He said his camp injury (listed as a quadriceps) is now fine.