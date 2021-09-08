Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa channels his inner Belichick. And what struck staff about Waddle

As he prepares for the first opening day start of his NFL career, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is viewing Sunday’s Patriots game through a unique prism.

“I try to put myself in a situation where I’m Bill Belichick,” he said Wednesday. “If I was Bill Belichick, what would I do to stop myself?”

Tagovailoa said the Patriots have “a tough defense. You look at the resume of coach Belichick. Really good defenses.”

His plan Sunday? “Getting the ball out quick and letting my teammates make plays for us.”

He said there are different emotions this season compared with getting his first NFL start in the Dolphins’ seventh game last season.

“There’s excitement more so this year than last year,” he said. “When I had my opportunity, there were butterflies coming off the hip injury last year.”

Receiver Mack Hollins said the “change” that Tagovailoa made from last season to this season “is night and day” in his communication with teammates.

“It’s how he says it,” Hollins said. “A lot of times [as a rookie], you are a little hesitant to say things. You’re 22 and talking to people 35. It’s intimidating. He’s understanding how to have those conversations without seeming timid or disrespectful. That’s a fine line in this league and he’s done a great job at that.”

WADDLE TALK

Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle isn’t a big talker — at least in interviews — but what’s far more important is that he’s a good listener.

Dolphins receivers coach Josh Grizzard said one thing about the draft’s sixth overall pick has particularly impressed him, beyond his speed and overall physical gifts.

“Compared to a lot of guys in this generation, he’s open to learning from older guys and criticism and not taking it personally,” Grizzard said. “You can tell he’s hungry and wants to improve.

“You see how he interacts with some of the older guys — Mack [Hollins] and Albert Wilson — about route running or how this guy is going to play you. He’s actually listening and trying to absorb what they’re telling him and put it into his game. He’s not one of those guys [who says], ‘I’ve got it. I went to Alabama. I did all this.’ He’s eager to learn. There’s an edge to him but he’s open to it.

“He brings it every day in practice. He’s attentive in meetings. He’s eager to do it the right way. He takes to coaching, takes criticism.”

What stands out on the field with Waddle, according to Grizzard, is “the speed, the change of direction, the toughness, and he has a good football intelligence to be able to absorb concepts.”

How does Waddle feel entering his first regular season game?

“Of course I’m getting nervous. If you’re not getting nervous, you shouldn’t be playing.”

Grizzard said “you can definitely tell” that his chemistry with Tagovailoa — cultivated as Alabama teammates — “carried over.”

Waddle, on Wednesday, was asked about a comment he made in the spring.

Asked by NFL Network — long before the NFL Draft — which quarterback he prefers between Tagovailoa and Mac Jones, Waddle said: “I like Mac Jones. Just my preference. Both of them are great QBs but I love Mac.”

Waddle played with both quarterbacks at Alabama; Jones was drafted 15th overall by the Patriots and will be New England’s starter.

Asked Wednesday why he made that comment, Waddle said: “One is one you played with [most recently], going into the [draft] process.”

Tagovailoa said he and Waddle have never watched their Alabama tape together since Waddle joined the Dolphins.

“His biggest improvement is his communication,” Tagovailoa said. “In college, Jaylen would speak up here and there. He comes to the sideline after series and says, ‘This is why I’m running this route.’ And ‘this is where I’m expecting the ball.’ It’s not asking, it’s telling. It shows his confidence.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ Left tackle Austin Jackson remains on the COVID-19 list. The Dolphins say there’s a chance he could play on Sunday (which would require two negative tests 24 hours apart), but they’re preparing as if he won’t be available.

Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (who had been dealing with a lower-body issue) and Greg Little (non-COVID illness) returned to practice and are options to replace Jackson if needed.

Eichenberg, a left tackle at Notre Dame, said he has taken only a “couple” of snaps at left tackle since the team started practicing in late July. Besides left guard and right tackle, he said he also has taken snaps at center.

“I joked with Jesse Davis; I’m going down his path,” Eichenberg said. “He’s played every position.” Eichenberg said he’s not sure if he will be needed to play on Sunday.

▪ Per a vote of players who submitted their names for consideration, the Dolphins named Davis and Hollins team captains on offense; Elandon Roberts and Jason McCourty the defensive captains; and Clayton Fejedelem the special teams captain.

▪ Jaelan Phillips said he didn’t notice a depth chart that has him on the third team. “Depth charts are just names on paper. On Sunday, we will see who plays where and how that goes down.”

Phillips, who is dropping into pass coverage more now that he’s playing linebacker, said: “I didn’t drop too much at Miami [where he played defensive end]. I am kind of getting used to it again. I feel good.”

He said adjusting to the NFL “has been a constant battle to learn as much as I can.”