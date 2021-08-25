Dolphins In Depth podcast: Breaking down Miami’s roster and position battles

In this week’s Dolphins In Depth podcast, Barry Jackson and Daniel Oyefusi discuss the roster battles, with teams required to cut from 80 to 53 players by 4 p.m. Sept. 1.

They assess the situation at wide receiver, where DeVante Parker and Will Fuller returned to practice on Tuesday.

They also discuss starting positions that are still open and reflect on Tua Tagovailoa’s impressive performance against Atlanta.