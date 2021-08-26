Live Miami Dolphins Thursday practice blog. And Flores addresses Tua status, Bowden, more

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams (18) at the Miami Dolphins training facility at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, August 24, 2021. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Welcome back to our live Miami Dolphins training camp practice blog. Thursday is the 19th of 20 sessions open to the media, and 17th in South Florida. Practice is set to begin at 12:30 p.m., and we will keep updating this throughout practice.

In the meantime, here’s what Brian Flores said in his Thursday morning press conference:

▪ Flores said Tua Tagovailoa will not play against Cincinnati at 4 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

“We will try to rest most of the starters,” he said.

The decision not to play Tagovailoa on Sunday was made before the game against Atlanta but “last week’s performance didn’t hurt. It didn’t weigh in much.”

Flores wants to give a lot of time to players competing for roster spots.

He said Jesse Davis will not play but the “other guys are young, so we’ll talk through that” as far as how much - it at all - the young starting offensive linemen play.

But Flores said he wasn’t sure if DeVante Parker or Will Fuller or Preston Williams or Albert Wilson will play Sunday. All are in different stages of returning from injuries; all are expected to be healthy for the regular season.

Parker, Fuller and Williams all said in recent days that they feel fine. Wilson hasn’t practiced recently but has been throwing the football to himself while the team practices.

▪ I asked Flores if he has decided how he plans to handle the inside linebacker job alongside Jerome Baker, among Benardrick McKinney, Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley and Sam Eguavoen.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

“We like the group,” he said. “Several guys are good players we think will help us. A lot of versatility in the room. We like them all.

“We will try to keep as many as we can. With attrition in this league, more likely than not, somebody could get injured or COVID situation. We will need as many able bodies as possible. We like them all. They work well together. We’ll continue to work with them, and we’ll feel good about whoever comes out of that room.”

▪ Flores said it was a tough decision to place receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. on season-ending injured reserve.

“Lynn did some nice things in training camp and the end of year. He had a good offseason, did a nice job in the spring. Unfortunately, he had an injury and we felt that was the best decision for the team. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to get him back.”

That means the Dolphins won’t cut him with a injury settlement and try to re-sign if he passes through waivers. He’s out for the season.

▪ Flores, on how Dolphins executive/special assistant Dan Marino has helped the quarterback room: “Someone with Dan’s experience, his insight and knowledge of preparation and being a professional. It’s always good to have a young quarterback to bounce ideas off.

“Dan has been that for Tua and Jacoby [Brissett] and Reid [Sinnett]. It’s nice to have someone like that around the building to bounce some thoughts off, someone who’s played the position in this league at a high level.”

▪ On receiver Kirk Merritt, who has had a good camp: “Kirk has grown from a work habit standpoint. He is learning how to get on a routine, stay on a routine, believe in a route and believe in extra work on a Jugs [machine] will help him make improvements.

“We’ve seen those improvements on the field, both in practice and in games. If he continues to do those things, he will continue to make the improvements he’s already made. He’s done a nice job. Very pleased with the growth he’s made.”

▪ On what Flores has seen with defensive tackle Raekwon Davis: “Raekwon’s spring and summer have been good. Raekwon has grown a lot. He’s much more comfortable with routine, how much he takes care of his body, what he eats, how much he sleeps. He’s making improvement and we need to continue to make more improvement.”

▪ Asked if players who have not been vaccinated will be at a disadvantage in securing a Dolphins roster spot, Flores said: “We are going to keep the best players vaccinated or unvaccinated. That’s what’s best for the team.”

▪ Flores said special teams acumen “will be a big part of the final decisions we make” with the 53-man roster.

Please check back at 12:30 p.m. for practice updates.