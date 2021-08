Miami Dolphins offensive line at their practice facility in Davie, Florida, Tuesday, September 22, 2020. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

This week’s Dolphins In Depth podcast is unique: We welcome our new beat writer, Daniel Oyefusi, and say goodbye to Miami Herald columnist Armando Salguero.

We also discuss Tua Tagovailoa’s future, the offensive line conundrum, the running back situation and durability issues at receiver.

We also discuss the outlook for this talented defense.