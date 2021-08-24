Parker, Fuller address their returns. And Dolphins make roster moves with three receivers

For the first time in weeks, starters DeVante Parker and Will Fuller lined up with the offense in team drills at practice on Tuesday, and all seemed right in the Dolphins’ wide receiver universe.

Admittedly, it was only a walk through, not a full practice. But Fuller, who has been sidelined since midway through the first training camp practice, said afterward that he’s healthy.

And Parker - who has missed most of camp - said he’s also fine.

Receivers Albert Wilson (sidelined the past week with a minor injury) and Preston Williams (who came off PUP last week) were also involved in Tuesday’s walk through, an encouraging sign that the Dolphins’ key wide receivers are slowly returning to health.

Fuller, the free agent pickup from Houston, said he feels “real good” and actually could have returned to the field sooner. Fuller missed much of the offseason program, but he caught passes from Tua Tagovailoa, off the Dolphins’ campus, earlier this offseason, and said he’s eager to build more chemistry with the Dolphins’ quarterback.

“We still have time here before we break camp to work on those things,” Fuller said. “I’m excited to be back.”

Fuller said he likes Tagovailoa’s “poise, [how he is] making all the right reads. Fun to watch Tua. Very accurate quarterback; I love that about him. You know where the ball is going to be; you build that trust and know he’s going to put the ball where it needs to be.”

Fuller must still serve one final game of a six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing drugs. Before the start of that suspension, he had 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games for Houston last season.

“I haven’t played a game in a long time, since Thanksgiving,” he said. “I’m shaking that rust off.”

Fuller said these Dolphins have “one of the deepest, talented receiving corps I’ve been a part of. We’ve got so many receivers, so much talent. It’s going to be a fun year.”

As was the case with Fuller, the Dolphins also were being cautious with Parker, who has a history of soft-tissue injuries.

“It felt good to be out back there, moving around,” Parker said, adding that he did “a lot of work” on the field with Tagovailoa this offseason.

ROSTER CUTS

The Dolphins reached the 80-man roster limit by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline by releasing receivers Isaiah Ford and Robert Foster (who’s injured) and placing Lynn Bowden on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The only way that Bowden can play for the Dolphins this season is if he reaches an injury settlement and is released and then is re-signed. He sustained a hamstring injury in practice last week.

Ford and Foster had some good moments in training camp, but the Dolphins are deep at wide receiver.

Also, the Dolphins released Jermaine Eluemunor, who opened last season as the Patriots’ starting right tackle but was used only as a backup guard during Dolpins training camp.

All teams must get to the 53-man limit by 4 p.m. Sept. 1.

Fuller won’t count toward the Dolphins’ 53 in Week 1 because of his suspension.

THIS AND THAT

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is entering the second season of a two-year, $15 million contract, and the Dolphins are believed to be considering a contract extension.

Ogbah had a career-high nine sacks last season.

“We’re still trying on our end,” agent Drew Rosenhaus said of a potential contract extension for Ogbah, during Rosenhaus’ weekly Sunday night segment on South Florida’a Fox affiliate.

“I never speak for the Dolphins because that’s not my place. I can say on Emmanuel’s behalf, we’re still pushing to get an extension done because frankly he deserves it. He’s certainly underpaid but he’s very happy here in South Florida.

“He’s certainly a valuable guy. He’s providing a lot of the pass rush upfront. So hopefully, we can meet and get something done.”

The list of Dolphins eligible for unrestricted free agency next March includes, among others, Ogbah, Fuller and tight ends Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe.

▪ Cornerback Xavien Howard missed practice because he’s sick, but he doesn’t have COVID. Safety Jevon Holland remains out but is walking without any visible discomfort.

Also sidelined: running back Jordan Scarlett (hamstring), linebacker Brennan Scarlett (compression sleeve on right leg), Bowden and receiver Robert Foster.

Cornerback Javaris Davis, Ford, tight end Cethan Carter (sprained knee), offensive lineman Adam Pankey, receiver Jakeem Grant and linebacker Vince Biegel (foot) missed practice but rode stationary bicycles.

Safety Brandon Jones, who had missed time with an ankle injury, returned to practice.