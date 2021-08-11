How Tua, Dolphins fared in practice with Bears, including mixed news on second-round rookies

Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa (1) and Reid Sinnett (4) during training camp at the new training camp facility at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, August 3, 2021. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a strong practice — even while facing frequent pressure from defenders — but the most exciting development in Wednesday’s joint Dolphins-Bears practice in a Chicago suburb was rookie safety Jevon Holland’s continued takeaway binge.

Holland intercepted Chicago quarterback Andy Dalton, giving the rookie safety three interceptions in his past four practices.

And Holland took this one back for a touchdown.

So in four practices since late last week, Holland has had a hand in four turnovers — including a fumble recovery.

That’s not surprising for a player who had nine interceptions in two years in college at Oregon.

“When you work on technique and do the things coach is asking, the plays find you,” Holland said.

Holland said on the interception, “I was going through all my keys. I was breaking to the post, I read his eyes and he let the ball go and I happened to be there right where we planned on me being.”

He said playing in a preseason game Saturday is “going to be freaking amazing. Andy Dalton… Jimmy Graham, these are some of the people I grew up watching as a kid. To practice against them is kind of surreal. I have a smile on my face playing the game I love.”

But the other Dolphins’ rookie second-round pick, guard Liam Eichenberg, struggled badly against the Bears pass rush and was replaced by Solomon Kindley during practice.

Eichenberg, who began training camp at right tackle, opened at left guard for the eighth consecutive practice.

TAGOVAILOA UPDATE

As for Tagovailoa, he had a fumble when he was sacked by a Bears defender and faced frequent pressure, which disrupted the rhythm of the passing game.

But he also threw multiple touchdown passes in red zone drills and connected several times with Jaylen Waddle and Mack Hollins. He was sharp with his accuracy.

“This defense is really good up front, in our face,” Tagovailoa said of the Bears. “That forces us as quarterbacks to move the way we need to. It simulates game-like pocket presence. Thought [practice execution offensively] was really good. We’ll take a look at the film and try to correct the things we didn’t do well. Today felt like a first day type of practice. New environment.”

Dolphins coach Brian Flores spoke to Tagovailoa during practice, and the quarterback said Flores was conveying “coaching points. If we’re in this situation, this is what I’m looking for, what we’re looking as a team.”

Flores said Tagovailoa will play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Bears (1 p.m., CBS 4, NFL Network). Flores said he hasn’t determined how much each starter will play.

Tagovailoa said he’s “looking forward” to his first preseason game as an NFL player. “Last year was a little weird for everyone,” he said of COVID-19 canceling preseason.

Tagovailoa hadn’t met Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields before Wednesday.

“I introduced myself,” Tagovailoa said. “He introduced himself. I watched him play in college, when he came in at Georgia, transferred to Ohio State. He’s very athletic, very talented.”

OTHER PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS

Besides Holland’s pick, Dolphins safety Jamal Perry and cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Javaris Davis also had interceptions.

Asked on Monday which young cornerback has impressed early in camp, cornerbacks coach Charles Burks quickly said Davis, the second-year undrafted player from Auburn.

“He has done really well, been coming along lately,” Burks said. “Detailed in his approach. Technique has improved, ball production has improved. I’m very excited about him.”

▪ Linebacker Shaquem Griffin had a sack.. Cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc had a pass breakup of Fields…

Hollins, Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown and Malcolm Perry had touchdowns in red zone drills, on passes from Tagovailoa or Jacoby Brissett…

Rookie receiver Kai Locksley took a short pass from Tagovailoa and would have gone for a touchdown if the play hadn’t been stopped…

Receiver Robert Foster had a nice one-handed catch from Brissett...

Receiver Allen Hurns and Bears cornerback Teez Taybor jawed at each other after Taybor hit Hurns after a pass over the middle….

Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah generated a consistent pass rush.

INJURY UPDATE

According to a source, rookie tight end Hunter Long’s knee injury isn’t serious and he is expected to be available this season. He might need to wear a knee brace for a time.

Long was carted off during Sunday’s practice, but he was on the practice field as an observer on Wednesday, walking with a very slight limp but looking far better than anyone could have expected after he was unable to put weight on his leg on Sunday.

▪ Linebacker Jaelan Phillips practiced for the first time since the third day of training camp and got some first team work at outside linebacker.

▪ Receivers DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson and Will Fuller traveled with the team to Chicago but sat out practice due to injuries. All are walking without visible distress.

▪ Mike Gesicki, who spent a week on the COVID-19 list, returned to practice.

“It was good to have Mike back out there,” Tagovailoa said. “He adds another dimension to us on offense.”

Tagovailoa said Gesicki didn’t get as many targets as the team wanted but “he did get open. We tried feeding him the ball every time we could.”

NOTABLE

▪ Dolphins cornerbacks coach Charles Burks seemed as happy as anyone that the Dolphins restructured Xavien Howard’s contract.

“It’s nice to see young men like that rewarded because of who he is,” Burks said. “That’s a guy that really cares about this organization and teammates and really cares about being the best player he can be. I’m really happy for him and it’s well deserved.

“I’m excited to continue to be around Xavien Howard; we have a really good relationship. I’ve been around him [two plus years now]. He’s not too big to do anything. He’s an elite talent. The dude is phenomenal, very humble. To me, he’s amazing. If [opposing quarterbacks] go that way, trying to throw at him, you could potentially change the game.”

▪ Waddle said the offense in Wednesday’s practice “was smooth. We got a flow going. Good to compete with someone else. It was kind of like a game, but not really. Kind of weird. Definitely juices flowing, competing against someone other than our team.”

▪ The teams will have another joint practice on Thursday at the Bears practice site in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Miami Herald correspondent Daniel I. Dorfman contributed to this report from Chicago.