Barry Jackson

Sports Buzz

Dolphins in Depth podcast: Sizing up Dolphins’ depth chart and roster and starting battles

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) sets up to pass during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) sets up to pass during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

In this week’s Dolphins In Depth podcast, Armando Salguero and Barry Jackson discuss the curious situation with Christian Wilkins, the Dolphins’ revamped linebacker group, what’s going on with Jaelan Phillips, why Jevon Holland must play and the young corner who’s impressing the team.

On the offensive side, they break down the battle for roster spots at receiver, size up the running back room and the Michael Deiter experiment at center, and touch on other topics as the Dolphins begin joint practices with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday.

They also offer thoughts on the depth chart.

