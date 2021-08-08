Xavien Howard agrees to restructured contract

Miami Dolphins Xavien Howard (25) on the second day of training camp at the new training camp facility at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, July 28, 2021. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The Dolphins’ issue with Xavien Howard has been solved.

Howard agreed to a restructured contract on Sunday, per agent David Canter.

“We’re excited,” Brian Flores said. “We want all sides to be happy. We wanted him here and he’s here. I wouldn’t say there was much level of concern. On our side, there definitely were concessions.”

Here’s what the Dolphins gave him for 2021, which could raise his compensation from $12.7 million to $16.2 million:

1) He gets $1 million in he makes the Pro Bowl or is an All Pro

2- 70% plus team 3 worst categories =$750,000

3-80% playtime =$750,000 incentives

4- 90% playtime he gets another $1 million

The Dolphins agreed to rescind $93,000 in fines from missed mini camp in June:

For 2022 he got these concessions:

1-move per game roster bonuses of $500,000 in 2022 to base salary and make it guaranteed for injury.

2- workout out bonus of $100,000 removed and converted to base salary in 2022 and make it guaranteed for injury.

3-Got full amount for 2022 of $12.975 Injury guaranteed with conversion to fully guaranteed first day of league year next March.

4-Got $6.775 million of 2022 salary fully guaranteed at signing.

He also got assurances that the deal will be renegotiated in late February or early March with the market based on health and performance.

Howard had asked to be traded on the first day of training camp and has practiced only twice in nine days since, with the team citing an ankle injury.

THIS AND THAT

In response to a report by Michael Lombardi that the Dolphins are looking for offensive line depth in the trade market, Flores said he’s happy with the depth and “I’m not sure that’s big news. Everyone is looking for ways to improve their team.”..

Asked if Jaylen Waddle is really limping (as some have written), Flores said: “We chalk it up to soreness. He’ll be out there today.”...

He said Lynn Bowden Jr. is “more comfortable. He’s doing a nice job taking care of those little things.”