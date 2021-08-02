Dolphins get key player back and sign two. And practice updates

Miami Dolphins defenders try to knock the ball out of the arms of running back Myles Gaskin (37) during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens on Saturday, July 31, 2021. adiaz@miamiherald.com

A few notes from the start of Monday’s Dolphins practice:

After missing the first week of training camp with a soft issue injury in his lower body, DeVante Parker was activated from the physically unable to perform list. He was dressed in uniform and ready to practice.

Will Fuller (minor foot issue) and Preston Williams (November foot surgery) remain out...

Williams, already on the PUP list, also was placed on the COVID-19 list. Williams has been wearing a mask in recent days.

Xavien Howard had a setback with his ankle and is not practicing Monday, Brian Flores said...

Jaelan Phillips is working on the bicycle as he works his way back from a lower-body issue that Flores said is more day to day than week to week.. Phillips, who was injured during Friday’s practice, wore a compression sleeve on his leg on Satuday but not Monday.

With tight ends Mike Gesicki and Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen on the COVID-19 list, the Dolphins signed tight ends Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson, neither of whom has appeared in an NFL game.

Cannella caught 25 passes for 330 yards in three years at Auburn (2017-19). Jackson played in nine games for the Gators in 2016-17 and then caught nine games in two years at Grambling State...

George Godsey, who reportedlty has COVID-19, was the only assistant coach not present.

Check back for more.