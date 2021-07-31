Who lined up with first team at Miami Dolphins’ Saturday practice. There were surprises

Miami Dolphins cornerback Justin Coleman (27) wears a mask on the fourth day of training camp at the new training camp facility at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, July 30, 2021. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Beginning on Saturday, reporters are permitted to report who’s playing with the first team during Miami Dolphins’ practice.

Some early notes:

▪ For the fourth day in a row, Michael Deiter is the starting center. To this point, he’s clearly ahead of Matt Skura and Cameron Tom in the battle for a starting job.

The rest of the first-team offensive line Saturday: Austin Jackson at left tackle, Liam Eichenberg at left guard, Robert Hunt at right guard and Jesse Davis at right tackle.

Davis spent much of the offseason program as the starter at left guard, and then Solomon Kindley played with the starters for three straight days at left guard earlier this week.

So Eichenberg playing left guard -- with the starters no less - on Saturday was new and a surprise. Eichenberg had been the starting right tackle during minicamp and OTAs, though Davis was the starting right tackle on Friday and Saturday.

Eichenberg was Notre Dame’s starting left tackle the padt two years. He spoke Friday of working to adjust to playing right tackle.

▪ With DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Will Fuller out with injuries, the first-team receivers on Saturday were Jaylen Waddle and Albert Wilson. Jakeem Grant was the third receiver.

Receivers Lynn Bowden Jr. has had a very quiet camp (and fumbled Saturday), and Mack Hollins and Allen Hurns haven’t done much of note early on. Wilson, Robert Foster and Grant have impressed in the battle for roster spots at receiver.

▪ Here was the first team defense: Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler and Emmanuel Ogbah at defensive end; Jerome Baker and Benadrick McKinney at inside linebacker; Andrew Van Ginkel in an edge/outside linebacker role; Byron Jones and Nik Needham on the boundary at cornerback; Justin Coleman in the slot.

Eric Rowe and Jason McCourty were the starting safeties.

It was interesting that Sieler worked ahead of Christian Wilkins on Saturday. And Needham worked ahead of Noah Igbinoghene in the boundary corner role normally filled by Xavien Howard. McCourty started ahead of Jevon Holland.

▪ Howard, sidelined two days with a minor ankle injury, is doing individual drills.

▪ Tight end Mike Gesicki (medical reasons) is not practicing Saturday. Will Fuller and Jaelan Phillips also remain out, but Brian Flores said their injuries are day to day, not week to week.

▪ Myles Gaskin was the starting running back and Durham Smythe the starting tight end in Gesicki’s absence.

▪ Waddle, Lynn Bowden Jr., Malcolm Perry and Grant handled returns.

▪ Also notable: Jamal Perry intercepted a Tua pass in the end but it wasn’t in 11 on 11 drills. Jevon Holland dropped what should have been a Tagovailoa interception. But Tua also had some nice throws, including a ball rifled over the middle to Albert Wilson for a 25-yard gain. and a 25-yard strike across the middle to Waddle. Then Tua delivered a well thrown deep completion to Adam Shaheen.

Syracuse rookie cornerback Trill Williams forced the Bowden fumble....

Robert Foster, who has played well the first week of camp, made two nice catches but came up limping after the second.

Check back for more updates.