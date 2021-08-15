A look at Miami Dolphins’ shortcomings exposed against Chicago. And Flores weighs in

The Dolphins offered several comforting signs during their preseason opener in Chicago -- from Tua Tagovailoa’s decisiveness and accuracy (at least until his interception), the first-team defense’s dominance even without three key starters, and the speed and shiftiness of Salvon Ahmed.

But shortcomings were also exposed, including two depth issues that should have the Dolphins exploring the trade market and waiver wire in the weeks ahead.

The three biggest concerns:

▪ The second-team offensive line: While the first-team offensive line had some good moments - aside from pass protection breakdowns by Austin Jackson and poor run blocking on a few plays - the second team line generally wasn’t effective.

That group - from left to right - included Larnel Coleman, Jermaine Eluemunor, Matt Skura (graded out best of group, per Pro Football Focus), Robert Jones, and Adam Pankey.

Pankey was particularly poor at right tackle, allowing one sack, two quarterback hits and five pressures in 21 pass blocking chances. Pankey’s pass protection breakdowns essentially ended two possessions.

Eluemunor - who has gone from Patriots opening-day starting right tackle in 2020 to Dolphins backup left guard - and the rookies Coleman and Jones each allowed a pressure.

PFF gave Jones poor grades as a run blocker; Pankey, Coleman and Skura received average run blocking grades.

If Solomon Kindley and Liam Eichenberg - who missed the game with a shoulder injury - both seize starting spots, Jesse Davis would be a capable No. 3 tackle and top backup at all positions except center. But Davis -who has been historically reliable for Miami - appears to be needed as a starter, likely at right tackle.

DJ Fluker, expected to be this team’s No. 3 tackle, sustained a knee injury and was waived. And this regime has displayed no interest in playing Eluemunor as a tackle.

The loser of the Kindley/Eichenberg starting battle likely would be Miami’s sixth lineman barring a roster addition, and Hunt could go back to tackle if needed.

But the current backup tackles might not cut it. Pankey has appeared in eight NFL games over four years, and Coleman is a small-college seventh-round rookie (from Massachusetts). No wonder former NFL executive Michael Lombardi said the Dolphins are trying to trade for offensive line help.

▪ Austin Jackson’s pass protection and the first-team’s run blocking at times:

Aside from Jackson, PFF gave the first-team offensive line decent to strong grades in pass protection against Chicago.

But Jackson relinquished five pressures in 18 pass blocking chances. (Jackson and Pankey allowed the second-most pressures of any NFL tackles in Week 1 of preseason.)

Brian Flores defended Jackson’s play on Sunday, saying: “I thought he did some good things. He competed well. He played against some good players. Did some good things in the run game and pass protection. Some instances with techniques and fundamentals were not as good.”

Michael Deiter, who has opened all 12 practices and Saturday’s game at center, was competent against the Bears; he didn’t allow a sack or even a hurry.

“He’s done a nice job,” Flores said of Deiter. “Good communication, good techniques. He had tough matchups in practice [against Chicago] and the game and handled himself well.”

More worrisome is run blocking, especially near the goal line. Of 229 offensive linemen who appeared in a preseason games between Thursday and Saturday, right tackle Davis was given the fourth-worst run blocking grade by PFF.

PFF rated Jackson 163rd and Hunt 168th as run blockers. Deiter was 109th, Kindley 147th.

Jackson couldn’t hold his block on one Malcolm Brown run that lost five yards. Tight ends Adam Shaheen and Cethan Carter couldn’t hold blocks on one of two Brown runs that failed to produce a touchdown from the Bears’ 1-yard line.

Flores said no offensive lineman was to blame on one of those failed goal-line runs. “We had a missed assignment,” Flores said. “It wasn’t on the offensive line. We had someone unblocked.”

And on at least three plays with Tua Tagovailoa in the game, linebackers shot through gaps - unimpeded - to foil running plays.

When Eichenberg returns from his shoulder injury, will he return as a right tackle - where he spent May and June and the first three training camp practices - or at left guard, where he spent his most recent eight practices before being injured on Wednesday?

Flores suggested it will be left guard.

“Solomon did a good job [on Saturday],” Flores said. “Good competition at left guard [with Eichenberg]. We will play the best five. Liam has versatility. Most important thing is to get him back. He’s day to day.”

▪ The second-team defense:

The group that allowed 77- and 70-yard scoring drives against a Justin Fields-led offense had some third teamers, a domino effect of six defenders not suiting up: starters Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and Emmanuel Ogbah, potential starter Jaelan Phillips and backups Vince Biegel and Brandon Jones.

But the backups struggled overall.

Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene made a strong pass breakup early but then allowed the other three passes in his coverage area to be caught for 44 yards.

Though linebacker Duke Riley and safety Jevon Holland were in the area too, PFF blamed safety Jamal Perry for the coverage breakdown on Jesse James’ 30-yard TD reception.

As for the front seven backups: Tyshun Render couldn’t wrap up Fields behind the line of scrimmage on his 8-yard TD run, and Jason Strowbridge couldn’t catch the rookie QB.

Linebacker Shaquem Griffin couldn’t set the edge on a Khalil Herbert 26-yard run, and John Jenkins and Jonathan Ledbetter couldn’t chase him down. Fields escaped Render (who couldn’t set the edge) and Jenkins on a 21-yard run.

Benito Jones, Strowbridge, Calvin Munson, Ledbetter and cornerback Tino Ellis couldn’t stop a late a 39-yard Ryan Nall run in which Nall initially appeared to be wrapped up.

Jones, Ledbetter, Griffin and Strowbridge all received poor PFF grades.

FLORES ADDRESSES ISSUES

▪ George Godsey, who was in the press box during Saturday’s game, appeared to be calling the plays, though Tagovailoa said quarterbacks coach Charlie Frye was the voice in his ear calling plays.

Flores said Sunday that he would not reveal who will call plays or how many coaches are involved or the process: “We’ve got system in place. I thought it went well [Saturday].”

▪ How much will starters play in the second preseason game on Saturday night against Atlanta at Hard Rock Stadium?

Flores said he would make that determination after joint practices with the Falcons on Wednesday and Thursday in South Florida.

▪ Flores said Howard, Byron Jones and Ogbah didn’t play Saturday because “we wanted to rest those guys.”

Receiver Allen Hurns didn’t play because he’s “rehabbing something,” Flores said.

That left five receivers sidelined: Hurns, DeVante Parker, Will Fuller, Albert Wilson and Preston Williams.

Carter, injured during the game, isn’t seriously injured, Flores indicated.