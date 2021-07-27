Xavien Howard reports to camp. Brian Flores addresses that and other issues on first day

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, who skipped the offseason program because he wants more money, reported for the start of training camp on Tuesday, as an associated foreshadowed here earlier this week.

And that pleased coach Brian Flores.

“We’re excited to work with X and all the players that are here,” Flores said Tuesday, before his players took a conditioning test.

Flores declined to say if the Dolphins would give him a pay hike.

“Those conversations are going to be internal, confidential,” he said. “I’m excited to work with him. He’s a great player. We’re excited to build it over the course of training camp.”

Though the Dolphins have not given him a raise following a 10-interception season, he would have faced a $50,000 daily fine if he held out of training camp.

The source said Howard remains unhappy about his contract but decided to report in part because he also realizes that he doesn’t ultimately control the situation because he has four years remaining on a five-year, $75.5 million extension signed in May 2019.

Flores addressed several issues:

▪ Offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg became the final Dolphins draft pick to agree to terms. Every player on the roster reported to the start of camp Tuesday.

Eichenberg, who was selected 42nd overall, agreed to a four-year deal worth $8 million, which includes a $3.2 million signing bonus.

▪ Receiver Preston Williams, who sustained a season-ending foot injury in the eighth game last season, will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Williams walked around the field during OTAs, without visible discomfort, but did not participate in 11-on-11 drills.

The Dolphins have 14 receivers under contract after recently adding Isaiah Ford. They could keep six or even seven. Will Fuller will miss the first game because of an NFL suspension.

▪ The Dolphins have surpassed the 85 percent threshold of players who have been vaccinated.

What’s Flores message to unvaccinated players?

“My message to all the players is the same — follow protocols, do everything we can do to allow ourselves the opportunity to practice, string good days together. I’m not going to pressure anyone [to get vaccinated], not going to judge anyone’s commitment to the team. Give them the information, allow them to make their choice.”

▪ Tuesday marked the Dolphins’ first day at their new training site adjacent to Hard Rock Stadium. They hit their new practice field for the first time Wednesday.

“It’s like the first day back in school, guys you haven’t seen in a few weeks, months,” Flores said. “Guys are excited to see one another, check out the new facility. I expect it to be a very competitive camp.”

▪ The first practice open to fans will be on Saturday. The team can begin practicing in pads next Tuesday, during the sixth practice.

▪ On Tua Tagovailoa: “Tua made a lot of progress throughout the spring... We’re excited about Tua.”

▪ Flores offered condolences to the family of Gregg Knapp, 58, who died last week in the wake of a bicycle accident. Knapp, a longtime NFL assistant, was set to be the Jets’ passing game coordinator this season.