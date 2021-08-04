Dolphins’ Brian Flores addresses Tua deep throws, other issues. And injury update

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores walks among the players on the second day of training camp at the new training camp facility at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, July 28, 2021. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Dolphins coach Brian Flores likes what he has seen from Tua Tagovailoa on deep balls.

“It’s something he’s placing emphasis on, pushing the ball downfield,” Flores said. “Taking advantage of opportunities if there. If we can throw them open, we’ll take a shot. Not going to make them if we don’t throw them. Hopefully he’s gaining more confidence to make some of those throws. Not every throw is going to be a 50 yards, 40 yards. He just need reps. Just trying to get him as many reps as possible.”

Last season, Tagovailoa completed only 41.7 percent of passes thrown 10 yards or more, which was 31st in the league.

But he didn’t get a lot of help.

Of the 29 passes thrown by Tagovailoa that traveled at least 20 yards in the air, three were dropped. Only eight quarterbacks had more deep passes dropped.

Tagovailoa’s deep numbers on such throws of 20 yards or more — 10 for 29 for 259 yards, two touchdowns and one interception — were better than Joe Burrow’s (9 for 48 for 293 and one drop), Mitch Trubisky’s (6 for 33 for 171, no drops), Jimmy Garoppolo’s (1 for 10 for 35 yards, no drops), Sam Darnold’s (11 for 38, 303 yards and one drop) and Jarred Goff’s (13 for 43 for 416 yards and two drops), among others.

Here’s what else Flores said on Wednesday before the seventh practice of training camp:

▪ Flores downplayed Christian Wilkins playing behind Zach Sieler in two of the first three days of practice.

“He always had juice, sometimes too much juice,” Flores said, smiling, of Wilkins. “We like Christian’s energy, his juice, his theatrics. There’s ones, there’s twos. Everyone is competing. Sieler has done a good job. We’ll continue to roll guys against different players. Both guys are working hard. Pleased where both guys are.”

▪ With the addition of Adam Butler, Flores seems comfortable with the number of pass rushers he can rotate in and out on his defensive line.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

“Our guys are in good shape; it’s hot,” he said. “Our ability to roll guys in and out of the game is important. I feel good about that group. Adam is tough, smart, loves to play, competitive. He fits in well with the group, good communicator.”

Butler has played with the second team throughout camp. He’ll likely get a lot of snaps.

▪ Receiver Jakeem Grant, in a battle to make the roster, drew praise from Flores. Jaylen Waddle’s addition could make Grant expendable.

“There’s a lot of value having an explosive returner,” Flores said. “Good field position. We all see the value in that. Jakeem is very explosive, productive, not only as a returner but as a receiver as well. We’re happy to have him. There’s a lot of competition in that room everyday.”

▪ Flores doesn’t mind the chippiness at practice this week.

“It’s a chippy game. It’s also a game where you have to keep your poise. It’s something we talk about as a staff. We know somebody is going to do a little too much. Your natural reaction is to react, fight back.

“We have to keep our poise, we have to practice that. Inevitably there will be some kind of fight on the field. We have to learn from it and get better. We try to use it as a learning experience because if it happens in the game, it could be costly.”

EARLY PRACTICE NOTES

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who left practice with a slight limp on Tuesday, sat out Wednesday’s session. Flores called him day to day.

▪ Xavien Howard (ankle) remained sidelined.

▪

▪