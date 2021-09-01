Dolphins transaction blog: Miami adds a cornerback, loses a former draft pick on waivers

Miami Dolphins running back Malcolm Perry (10) at the Miami Dolphins training facility at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, August 26, 2021. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The Miami Dolphins claimed former New York Jets cornerback Elijah Campbell off waivers on Wednesday, meaning they must release a player who made the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

The acquisition of Campbell give the Dolphins 13 defensive backs, at least for the moment.

Undrafted out of Northern Iowa in 2018, Campbell initially signed with the Cleveland Browns, was waived in August 2018, played in two shuttered leagues (the AAF and XFL) over 2018 and 2019 and signed with the Jets practice squad last November.

He was promoted to the active roster Dec. 8, appeared in three games for the Jets and was cut by New York this week.

Campbell - listed at 5-11 and 190 pounds - played at three colleges: Iowa Western, Northern Illinois and Northern Iowa.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins lost receiver Malcolm Perry, who was claimed off waivers by New England, Miami’s Week 1 opponent. The Dolphins had hoped to sneak Perry through waivers and sign him to the practice squad.

Perry was the only released Dolphin who was claimed off waivers.

The Dolphins are expected to set their practice squad over the next day.

The Dolphins have told running back Gerrid Doaks and offensive tackle Adam Pankey, among others, that they want to sign them to the practice squad.

Cornerback Javaris Davis, released by Miami this week, is joining the Dolphins’ practice squad. He impressed during training camp.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The Dolphins can keep guard Durval Queiroz Neto as a 17th player on the 16-player practice squad because he’s part of the NFL’s international program.

Of the 16 players on the practice squad (potentially 17 in Miami’s case), six of them can have an unlimited number of years of experience.

During each week of the regular season, NFL teams can protect four players from being poached by another team.

Teams also can elevate a player from the practice squad to a game each week, but no player can be elevated more than twice in a season.

Please check back all day for updates.