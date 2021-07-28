Flores addresses Howard situation after trade request. And Dolphins create cap space.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) intercepts the ball intended for Kansas City Chiefs Tyreek Hill (10) in the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, December 13, 2020. His one handed interception makes it his ninth interception of the season. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The Dolphins have privately told Xavien Howard that they do not intend to trade him, and coach Brian Flores told WQAM’s Joe Rose that he hopes to work out differences with Howard stemming from his unhappiness about his contract, which prompted him to ask for a trade on Tuesday night.

Flores never said on Rose’s show that Howard definitely would be a Dolphin this season, though Flores wasn’t specifically asked that.

“I guess the plan is to continue to have discussions on our part, continue to have talks with him and his representation,” Flores said. “We love X. He’s a good player. He’s competitive. He’s here. He’s showing up.

“We expect him to contribute the same way he has. He was out there [on Tuesday], passed his conditioning test. He’s in good shape. We’ll understand his concerns, and we’ll just try to work through this as best we can.”

Flores also said: “Look, X is a great player, good teammate. His teammates love playing with him. I love coaching him. Obviously, we’ve had discussions with him, his representation. I talked to him yesterday. I’ll keep all those conversations between us, including his contract situation.

As The Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero noted overnight, the Dolphins rejected Howard’s proposal to move future money into his 2021 contract, as he explains here, and also told him they don’t plan to trade him.

But the Dolphins also told Laremy Tunsil’s camp that they didn’t intend to trade him -- and then traded him weeks later.

Flores was asked if there is a way he can keep Howard in Miami.

“There’s a way,” Flores said. “I think we just continue to have discussions with him, his representation, and keep the lines of communication open, continue having dialogue and, hopefully, work something out. At the same time, we’ve got 90, 89 other guys that we’ll be working with, to include X.

“Try to build this team and improve on a day-to-day basis, build team chemistry. That’s where most of our focus is. The X thing is something we’re having discussions about, as well.”

Howard said Tuesday that he does not feel “valued or respected by the Dolphins...Until that trade happens I am just here so I don’t get fined, and will handle myself like professionals do.”

Howard would be fined $50,000 per day if he hadn’t shown up for training camp, per NFL rules.

The Dolphins hold their first training camp practice at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; it’s closed to the public.

CAP SPACE CREATED

The Dolphins created cap space by giving linebacker Benardrick McKinney a pay cut, but apparently not to use for Howard - at least at this point.

As ESPN’s Field Yates first reported early Wednesday morning, McKinney’s 2021 base salary was cut from $7.75 million to $3 million.

And the final two years of McKinney’s contract were eliminated and he thus will become an unrestricted free agent next March. McKinney had been due to make $8.75 million in 2022 and $9.5 million in 2023, but none of that was guaranteed.

McKinney’s 2021 cap number was sliced from $7.2 million to $3 million.

That extra $4 million in cap space gives the Dolphins $8.7 million in space, up from $4.5 million.

Flores told Rose and Zach Krantz that McKinney “is talented, is big, fast, has played a lot of football. “

He said the team values “his versatility, ability to play on the ball, off the ball. He’s played d-line in some instances. His ability to move around will be of value to us.”