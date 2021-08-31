Miami Hurricanes’ Manny Diaz dishes on several players, explains where UM is different now

A fresh pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Tuesday night:

▪ It will be fascinating to see if Manny Diaz returning to his role as defensive coordinator (in addition to being head coach) will elevate a UM defense that was average much of last season and dismal at the end.

There couldn’t be a more difficult first test, against an Alabama team that has scored at least 35 points in 25 consecutive games.

Taking on that defensive coordinator role “was fun” in training camp, “but I didn’t do it for fun,” Diaz told WQAM’s Joe Zagacki and Don Bailey Jr. on Tuesday night. “We needed accountability and we had lost some trust on the defensive side of the ball. Other than the head coach, I don’t see how you could have more accountability than if the head coach took control of the defense. We’re a more connected defense than a year ago.”

Diaz said the older players on the team have “seen it when we’ve been really good defensively. They know what cost us a year ago. They get it. What helps is having a great staff. The defensive coaches we have now have fit in really nicely together.”

Even though UM lost its best player on defense (Jaelan Phillips), Diaz indicated he’s optimistic because “we’ve increased the team speed of our defense, which was lacking at times. We’re so much faster than a year ago. That’s what Miami was built on, dominating line play and linebackers that can fly.

“Keontra Smith going to WILL, now you have speed on both sides of the formation. When your defense is fast, things that are open don’t stay open very long. The best defenses we’ve had is when we had a two deep of guys that can go hard” and Diaz believes he now has that again.

“Alabama has great players and if you’re not where you’re supposed to be, they can punish you. We can control being where we’re supposed to be.”

UM has good talent - not elite talent - among the experienced players on defense. But Diaz’s increased involvement can only help.

▪ On the offensive side, Diaz said having stability with the coaching staff for a second year in a row is “huge. For our guys to spend a whole year with our coaching staff and get the details of our offensive system” was helpful.

Diaz’s views on some offensive players:

D’Eriq [King] “showed everybody from Day 1 the D’Eriq we knew from a year ago is back, maybe better.”

On Will Mallory: “Will is scary. He’s always been fast. He came here at 210. To see him here at 250. He ran [more than 20] miles per hour [this week]. That’s getting it for a big man. His catch radius and strength [are impressive] now, really understanding how to use his body to manipulate defenders.”

On freshman tight end Elijah Arroyo: “Elijah and Will look like NFL dudes. For a young guy, he runs routes like an older guy. He has the ability to use his body on defenders and nudge guys out of the way. He plays big.”

On Cam’Ron Harris, who won the starting running back job: “The competition has helped Cam. We believe Cam can do it. When you have older guys like this, the idea is that older guys understand how to attack every day, every rep and every drill and that consistency of performance shows up on game day.”

On receiver Mike Redding: “A highly competitive guy that takes a lot of pride in his route running. He really understands some of the details that Rob Likens is trying to get through to those guys and he makes difficult catches. He has a knack for making contested catches.”

▪ UM seems confident that Zach McCloud, a former linebacker, will be an effective defensive end, in part because of his length.

“With Zach you are going to get high effort and extraordinary toughness,” Diaz said. “He has impressed me with the way he has taken to the technical aspect of playing defensive end, absorbed Jess Simpson’s coaching. I’ve made the Trent Harris comparison before. He has great foot speed and quickness and I think he creates problems for offensive linemen.”

Diaz said safety Bubba Bolden “came back a different guy, dedicated himself in the weight room to a level beyond. He’s carrying more weight, which will make him a better tackler. He took a hard look at his game [this past offseason]. We made him tackle too often [last season]. He’s highly motivated. He makes guys around him better.”

▪ This will be a big test for a UM offensive line that seems very solid on paper.

Beyond their typically talent-laden offense and defensive backfield, Diaz said Alabama is also “dynamic rushing the passer; they have a couple that can really cause problems. They are probably best in the country in guys disruptive and able to get after your top three.”

▪ Among former Canes players who were released this week: rookie sixth-round pick Quincy Roche (Pittsburgh), Adrian Colbert (Patriots), Phillip Dorsett (Jacksonville), Michael Jackson (New England), Tyree St. Louis (Chargers), Sheldrick Redwine (Browns), Lawrence Cager (Jets), Artie Burns (Chicago), Michael Badgley (Chargers), Corn Elder (Detroit), Jamal Carter (Titans) and Joe Jackson (Cleveland, after being drafted by Dallas).

Kicker Jose Borregales, competing with Ryan Succop for Tampa’s kicking job, is on the Buccaneers’ COVID-19 list.

Also, the Jets traded Chris Herndon and a sixth-rounder to Minnesota for a fourth-rounder.