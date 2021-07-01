Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback and coach Mark Richt discloses Parkinson’s diagnosis

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt looks on as the Miami Hurricanes play against the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2018 New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y. on Thursday, December 27, 2018. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Former Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt disclosed on Thursday night that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“I have been waddling around lately and people have asked me what’s wrong,” Richt, 61, wrote on Twitter. “I’ve decided to tell everyone at the same time. I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

“Truthfully I look at it as a momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven. Thank you Jesus for promising us a future blessing of a glorified body that has no sin and no disease. In the meantime I am going to enjoy the blessings that I do have. See you on the ACCNETWORK!”

Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination. Symptoms usually begin gradually and get worse over time. As the disease progresses, people may have difficulty walking and talking.

According to parkinson’s.org, approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with the disease each year. More than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s.

Incidence of the condition increases with age, but an estimated four percent of people with Parkinson’s are diagnosed before age 50.

Richt suffered a heart attack in 2019. He said he changed his diet in the aftermath.

He retired from coaching at the end of the 2018 season, after leading the Hurricanes to a 26-13 record over three years.

Before that, he went 145-51 and won two Southeastern Conference championships in a 15-year coaching career at Georgia.

Richt was a backup quarterback for the Hurricanes from 1979 to 1982.

He has been a studio analyst for ACC Network since his retirement from coaching and also recently completed a book about his life that is due for release next month.

Well-wishers quickly reacted to Richt’s news on social media.

“The entire U Family is behind you!” UM coach Manny Diaz tweeted. “God will equip you with what you need for this battle!”

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweeted: “Please join Marty, the girls, and me in praying for a good man and DGD, @MarkRicht. We’re with you, Coach!”

FSU receivers coach Ron Dugans, who held that job under Richt at UM, tweeted: “Words can’t explain how I feel about you @MarkRicht. I love you and my prayers go out to you, Katharyn and your lovely family!”

Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley, a member of Richt’s staff at UM, tweeted simply: “I love you coach @MarkRicht.”