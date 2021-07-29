Dolphins first-round picks flashing: Waddle catches TD; Phillips adjusts to new position

There are snapshots, brief moments during a training camp practice, that offer glimpses of the tantalizing skill sets of these two Dolphins first-round rookies, who both were named after NBA player Jalen Rose, albeit with different spellings.

For Jaylen Waddle, Thursday’s highlights were how he contorted his body to rise up to catch a high pass from Tua Tagovailoa, plus a short touchdown reception from Tagovailoa in goal-line drills.

For Jaelan Phillips, that moment was how he steamrolled past fellow rookie Liam Eichenberg to get pressure on Tagovailoa, then generating a strong pass rush on another play.

A few days into their first NFL training camps, Waddle and Phillips look the part.

There isn’t perfection — Waddle dropped a pass Thursday — but there are signs that they should be immediate assets, which is the expectation for players drafted sixth overall (Waddle) and 18th (Phillips).

For Phillips, the transition is more complicated, because he has gone from playing mostly defensive end at the University of Miami to outside linebacker with the Dolphins.

“I played linebacker in high school and my second year at UCLA I played outside linebacker,” he reminded reporters Thursday. “It’s been an adjustment getting used to it again. A lot of terminology is the same, a lot of the principles are the same. It’s definitely cool.”

The move to linebacker involves dropping into pass coverage more than he did at UM.

“I love moving around; I love running,” he said. “I’m pretty good at being fluid and moving my hips around. It’s something I’m working on. It’s not new to me, but something I haven’t done in a long time. It’s exciting.”

Phillips’ father helped him move his belongings from South Florida back to Southern California before the draft, only to turn around and send everything back when the Dolphins drafted him.

“I can’t help but be happy sitting in the meeting room and seeing Hard Rock in the background,” he said. “It literally blows my mind to this day…

“I got a house, I got a cat, I got my girlfriend. I spend a lot more time up north [Hollywood, where he now lives]. I like it a lot up here. It’s a lot more open, easier to get around.”

Teammates ask him for restaurant ideas: “They call me Mr. 305.” (Phillips and veteran receiver Allen Hurns are the only former Hurricanes on the Dolphins’ roster.)

ESPN’s Louis Riddick called Phillips “the most polished pass rusher in this draft. He can beat you with power, beat you with speed, beat you off the edge.”

So is he trying to learn new moves? “You’re always trying to perfect what you have in the arsenal but also trying to learn new things,” said Phillips, who describes himself as a film “fanatic” and has studied tape of former Giants great Lawrence Taylor.

“I’m talking to old guys, trying to trail Emmanuel Ogbah and get as much advice as I can and watch them as much as I can because I know how good they are.”

A popular topic on NFL Network predraft programs was whether Phillips or former UM defensive end Greg Rousseau would have more sacks as a rookie. But Phillips said he hasn’t discussed that with Rousseau, who was selected 30th by Buffalo, nor will he.

“I’m more concerned about beating them — that’s more bragging rights,” Phillips said. “That will be fun.”

He said he keeps in touch with Canes players Nesta Silvera and Bubba Bolden: “They are always texting me, ‘What is it like? How is it different?’ I tell them they have to wait until they get here.”

As for Waddle, there have been plenty of early opportunities, especially with DeVante Parker, Will Fuller and Preston Williams out with injuries.

He said his chemistry with Tagovailoa — established at Alabama — is “great,” and he’s totally recovered from last October’s fractured ankle, sustained against Tennessee.

“I’m feeling good, practicing, getting all my reps in,” he said.

He appreciates the mentoring received from several veteran receivers, particularly Mack Hollins and Albert Wilson. “Mack always quizzes me on installs.”

He has made a point to study tape of a bunch of NFL receivers, including Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl player Tyreek Hill, the player with whom he is most often compared: “I watch Tyreek a lot. He’s a great player. Everyone knows that.”

As expected, the Dolphins are giving Waddle — an elite returner at Alabama — every chance to win that job against Jakeem Grant, who had the NFL’s third-highest punt return average last season.

“If he earns the right to be out there on kickoff and punt return — and he has pretty good guys to beat out, we all know that — he will be out there,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. “We are going to play our best players.”

In the meantime, many will be watching which receiver from the top 10 of this 2021 draft turns into the best pro — Waddle, former Alabama teammate DeVonta Smith (selected 10th by Philadelphia) or ex-LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who went fifth to Cincinnati.

Waddle said he speaks every day with Smith and spoke to Chase a couple of weeks ago.

Phillips, incidentally, said he and Waddle will have a wager on the result of the UM-Alabama game on Sept. 4 in Atlanta.