The buzz on the Miami Dolphins’ most competitive position and who leads in roster battles

In the battle for jobs, no position on the Dolphins’ roster is more competitive than wide receiver, with 14 competing and at least 11 with a strong case to make the team.

A few things that have become clear through 10 training camp practices:

▪ Albert Wilson is going to be on the team, and he needs to get regular playing time. He has been the Dolphins’ most consistent receiver in camp.

▪ Lynn Bowden Jr. has gone from slight front-runner to make the team to very much on the bubble with an underwhelming camp.

▪ Mack Hollins has a good chance to make the 53. He’s valuable as a gunner on special teams, has received a lot of first-team work at receiver when DeVante Parker was out and has come on strong as a receiver in recent days, with a handful of big plays. Former Buffalo and Washington receiver Robert Foster — who also can fill the gunner role — made more plays in the passing game early in camp than Hollins, but Hollins surpassed him last week.

▪ Preston Williams — off Lisfranc foot surgery last November - might begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, and Will Fuller - already suspended by the NFL for the first game - could be out longer if his injury doesn’t heal, though he seems to be walking around fine.

Everyone originally was optimistic that Williams would be fine to start the season; now it appears iffy at best. He would miss at least six regular-season games if he remains on PUP to start the season.

▪ Isaiah Ford might be the second most productive receiver in camp, catching a handful of deep throws. But it’s difficult to see room for him on the 53. Odds are that he will be back at some point this season, even if Miami cuts him in getting to 53. Ford said he was surprised Miami signed him in July.

▪ Jakeem Grant has had a very good camp, catching most everything thrown to him, but remains a viable trade candidate because Jaylen Waddle is poised to grab the return job at some point. If the Dolphins get a sixth-round pick for Grant from a team that needs a returner, it’s something I would expect they would look at.

▪ Waddle has generated yards after catch (as expected) and made several difficult catches. He has spent most of camp with the first team (in the slot) and will play a lot this year.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

▪ It’s very difficult to see a path for Malcolm Perry, Kirk Merritt or UTEP QB-turned-receiver Kai Locksley to make the 53, though all have had good moments in camp. And even though $1.2 million of Allen Hurns’ $1.9 million is fully guaranteed, the odds are against him sticking.

If Fuller is available (in Week 2) and Williams isn’t, this could be as simple as keeping Parker, Waddle, Fuller, Wilson, Hollins and either Bowden, Grant, Ford, Robert Foster or Hurns on the 53, depending on the trade market for Grant.

Two among those five (Bowden, Grant, Hurns, Ford and Foster) could stick if Fuller doesn’t begin the season on the 53 because of injury or if Parker, Waddle, Hollins or Wilson is injured in preseason. And Hollins obviously must still secure a spot on the 53.

Of the bubble guys, Bowden might might the highest ceiling, and it would be difficult - potentially unwise - to give up on that potential so soon.

But if Bowden, who showed such promise last November and December, makes the 53, it would be the byproduct more of potential and salary ($824,000) than production in camp — at least so far. He has had at least two drops and few big plays in camp.

“I probably have to step up a little bit and be that playmaker that everybody thinks I am, that I know I am,” he said. “But other than that, I think I’m doing a good job. We’re all competitors in there, and I feel like I can get up there with the best of them.”

Asked what he believes he can offer the Dolphins that’s unique, Bowden said: “Everything. Just the shiftiness, speed and just my IQ on the field in general from playing multiple positions [at Kentucky] and doing it at the highest level.”

Perry, the 2020 seventh round pick and former Navy quarterback, was the Dolphins’ primary slot receiver very briefly last season and now is working mostly with the third team.

“If you worry about the numbers, that’s kind of detrimental to what you want to do,” he said. “I don’t look at that stuff. I would say I’m happy with how much I’ve progressed. So seeing how much [Tua Tagovailoa] developed has kind of motivated me to get on top of my game even more and try to develop just as much.”

Though Perry and Bowden have experience at running back (and quarterback), the Dolphins are having both play only receiver. Receivers coach Josh Grizzard said he expects Bowden to be at his best during joint practices with the Bears on Wednesday and Thursday because that type of thing “brings out the best in him.”

Here’s my Tuesday piece with some good insight from Dolphins coaches on Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips, Jevon Holland and Liam Eichenberg.