What has changed about Tua Tagovailoa, who is practicing well? Dolphins teammates weigh in

After yet another strong training camp practice by Tua Tagovailoa — one featuring four (albeit short) touchdown passes and no interceptions - several teammates were asked a simple question:

What’s different about Tua Tagovailoa from a year ago?

Here’s how they responded:

▪ Cornerback Nik Needham: “He’s letting it fly this year. He was last year, but he looks a little more comfortable back there, making some tough throws, putting it in the hole, leading the receivers.”

Referring to how Tagovailoa is anticipating where receivers will be, Needham mentioned one throw from Tagovailoa to Robert Foster the other day “the out and up. He threw it in a nice little pocket; that was nice.”

▪ Safety Eric Rowe: “He’s always had accuracy. That was never a problem. He always had the zip, always had the power. I just believe it’s that year-two jump that everyone needs to make from their rookie year. And obviously the type of offense. Last year, I even noticed his playbook was condensed to slants and bubbles. They really wouldn’t let him show his arm. Now seeing training camp, a lot more deep routes, they’re allowing him the opportunity to throw it deep. That’s what we need.

“Tua is making that jump. I see each day he’s getting better from the first day. Opposing defenses can’t just double one guy and be like everybody else is covered” anymore.

▪ Tight end Durham Smythe: “It just seems like confidence. That’s a big thing for year-one to year-two players. He understands the offense, yada, yada, has got a great arm. Everyone says that. Everyone knows that. But confidence year one to year two, that’s big. If he continues to develop that, the sky’s the limit.”

After completing several deep balls last week, Tagovailoa on Monday threw four touchdowns to Myles Gaskin, Jaylen Waddle, Mack Hollins and Albert Wilson — all in drills inside the 10-yard line. He also delivered two impressive strikes down the middle to Wilson.

Tagovailoa hasn’t thrown an interception in 11-on-11 work in four consecutive practices after throwing two during the first practice on Wednesday.

Jacoby Brissett also has been sharp throughout camp; on Monday, he delivered TD throws in goal-line drills to Foster, Lynn Bowden and Allen Hurns.

At least the secondary didn’t allow big deep completions on Monday after relinquishing a bunch last week. For all of the excitement about the passing game, the Dolphins secondary has allowed too many big plays with Xavien Howard sidelined with an ankle injury and Byron Jones only participating in some team drills.

“We don’t want to go into Week 1 giving up bombs and then we’re 21 points down,” Rowe said. “I would rather have it here so we can fix it.”

ROSTER MOVES

The Dolphins activated receiver DeVante Parker from the physically unable to perform list after he missed the first week of practice with a soft tissue injury. But he participated only in individual portions of practice.

Receiver Will Fuller remains sidelined and receiver Preston Williams, already on the PUP list, also was placed on the COVID-19 list, joining tight end teammates Mike Gesicki, Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen. Co-offensive coordinator George Godsey — who previously was vaccinated — was the only coach missing because of COVID.

▪ Running back Salvon Ahmed left the practice field, under his own power, with what appeared to be an ankle injury after diving for a catch. He initially worked on an exercise bicycle after the injury.

▪ The Dolphins, limited at tight end because of COVID protocols, signed three tight ends: Gabe Holmes, Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson.

Holmes, whose signing wasn’t announced, played at Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas and Purdue. He has played for five teams, with 10 game appearances for Arizona (2017-18), including four starts.

Cannella caught 25 passes for 330 yards in three years at Auburn (2017-19). Jackson played in nine games for the Gators in 2016-17 and then caught nine games in two years at Grambling State. Neither Cannella nor Jackson has played in an NFL game.

▪ Howard had a setback with his ankle and didn’t practice on Monday, according to Flores. He stood on the sideline watching practice. During one part of practice, fans chanted “We love Howard!” That elicited a smile from Howard.

Rowe said of those chants: “Couldn’t miss it. Fans obviously love X. He’s been here his whole career. I get it. When he’s on the field, he balls out. I would chant for him too.”

▪ Linebacker Jaelan Phillips, who has a lower leg injury, didn’t practice but worked on an exercise bicycle. He wore a compression sleeve on his leg on Saturday but not Monday. Flores has said the injury isn’t a long-term issue.

▪ Solomon Kindley, who opened camp as the starter at left guard after making 13 starts at right guard last season, has been with the second and third teams the past two days but said he’s not reading anything into it. “Everybody is getting reps; they’re just rotating everywhere,” he said.

Kindley said he reported to camp at the weight the Dolphins wanted.

He said he needs “to be consistent and play how I’m supposed to play.”

Liam Eichenberg played left guard for a second practice in a row after spending the entire offseason program and first few days of camp at right tackle. (Flores declined to say whether the team projects him as a guard or tackle.) Jesse Davis remained at right tackle.

▪ Among changes to the starting lineup on Monday: Christian Wilkins replaced Zach Sieler at defensive end; Hunter Long replaced Smythe and Gesicki at tight end; and at boundary cornerback, Noah Igbinoghene replaced Byron Jones — opposite Nik Needham — with Jones apparently given rest from team drills.

▪ The Dolphins will hold their first practice in pads on Tuesday.

“It’s a big opportunity for this team,” Smythe said. “We need to be more physical than we have the last two years, establish a really efficient running game.”