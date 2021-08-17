Miami Dolphins acquire former high pick to augment offensive line

Miami Dolphins general manger Chris Grier (left) talks with coach Brian Flores (right) during mini-camp practice at their training facility in Davie Florida, June 16, 2021. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The Miami Dolphins attempted to augment shaky depth at offensive tackle on Tuesday by acquiring Greg Little, a former second-round pick who spent two years with the Carolina Panthers.

The Dolphins gave the Panthers a 2022 seventh-round pick.

Little, selected by the Panthers 37th overall in the 2019 draft, was an all first-team Southeastern Conference player at Mississippi in 2018.

He played in four games as a rookie for Carolina, starting three at left tackle, before going on injured reserve in December 2019.

Last season, he spent some time on the COVID-19 list and started three games at left tackle before again going on injured reserve in December.

Little will compete with Adam Pankey and Larnel Coleman for the Dolphins’ No. 3 tackle job. Pankey struggled in the preseason opener against Chicago, allowing five pressures and a sack.

Austin Jackson is expected to be the Dolphins’ starting left tackle, though Little could provide competition if Jackson struggles.

Jesse Davis, who missed practice on Tuesday because of the birth of his child, is expected to start at right tackle, though that’s not definite.

Liam Eichenberg, who had been the Dolphins’ first-team right tackle to open training camp, moved to left guard on the fourth day of training camp and has been in that spot since, except for Tuesday, when he filled in for Davis at right tackle.

Eichenberg said he played left guard in only one practice at Notre Dame - and never in a game - but was excited about the move. He missed Saturday’s game against the Bears with a shoulder injury that he says has now healed.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Robert Hunt is the heavy favorite to be the first-team right guard.

And Michael Deiter has opened all 13 practices as the first team center; he also started the preseason opener against Chicago.

Little, who is 6-5 and 310 pounds, is the latest example of the Dolphins taking a chance on a high draft pick discarded by another team.

Previous efforts to salvage careers of Titans first rounder Isaiah Wilson and Arizona first-rounder Robert Nkemdiche did not pay dividends.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said this about Little before the 2019 draft:

“Little certainly has the size to play offensive tackle in the NFL, as he is 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds with an arm-length of 35 ¼ inches. The native of Allen, Texas, was a highly-regarded high school prospect who settled into the left tackle spot at Mississippi in his freshman season and never let go of his starting job. Little has been projected as a potential first-round pick in multiple mock drafts.

“While he wasn’t asked to do it much in 2018, he has the athletic ability to handle zone-blocking duties, which could suit his skill set more than a physical rush attack. Little is a natural bender with good feet and pepper in his punch as [a] blind-side protector, but his average anchor and inconsistent body control create some concern.”

Before that draft, NFL Net’s Daniel Jeremiah rated Little as the 48th best player in that 2019 class.