Miami Hurricanes excited to see their elite incoming football recruits

A six-pack of Miami Hurricanes football notes on a Wednesday, as the Canes prepare to welcome a bunch of recruits to campus for Paradise Camp on Saturday:

▪ Count UM director of recruiting David Cooney among those excited to see what freshmen five-star prospects James Williams (the safety) and Leonard Taylor (the defensive tackle) will bring to the program. Both enrolled in May.

“I’d like to think I’m a pretty big human myself, but standing around James, I kind of don’t like to feel small around other dudes,” Cooney said of the 6-5, 218-pound Williams during Cooney’s recent appearance on WQAM’s Hurricane Hotline.

“Just seeing him and how tall he is and how big he is, he’s got a lot of growth potential still. With us getting the best defensive player in Dade [Taylor], the best defensive player in Broward [Williams], that’s huge for our program. It’s something that hasn’t happened in the last few years, and that’s a testament to our coaching staff and head coach.

“We pride ourselves on our [South Florida] thumbprint, and we are going to continue to do that. We want those kids in Dade, Broward, Palm Beach counties, all of South Florida to be Canes.”

That’s why this weekend’s Paradise Camp is so important to make an impression on the more than 30 prospects expected to attend.

Cooney appreciates that the program’s top recruits want to lobby other players to come here.

“James said something to me: ‘Coach, whatever you need me to do in recruiting, I’m willing to help,’ ” Cooney said. “That’s huge. He understands those elite players want to play with other elite players. That’s how you get on that same level of Alabama, Clemson and the Ohio States of the world.”

Taylor, meanwhile, has a decent chance to crack the defensive tackle rotation; his high school coach explained here exactly what UM is getting.

“Man, coach [Jess] Simpson is chomping at the bit to get to work with him,” Cooney said last month about Taylor.

“We’re expecting him to be a pretty [integral] part. Once he learns the defense, gets in the weight room and gets nutrition, our expectation is we don’t bring kids in here to sit. We want you to come in here and contribute, be it on special teams or the offensive or defensive side of the ball.

“And the most you can do for our program is be a good kid, be a good student and I think that’s what we’ve got in this class, especially with Leonard. He’s always smiling. You can’t tell if he’s having a bad day or not.”

▪ Offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee can’t say enough good things about left tackle Zion Nelson.

“He is a great story,” Lashlee said on the ACC Network’s “Packer & Durham Show.” “He was kind of thrown in there freshman year and he wasn’t ready. He was playing against Florida in Game 1 and baptized by fire. You really have to credit him because he changed his body from his first season to his second season. He just wasn’t ready.”

Nelson has jumped from 240 pounds as a freshman to 300 now, and center Corey Gaynor said Nelson isn’t paying attention to NFL Draft websites that have him rising to the early rounds.

“He is big, strong, and so athletic,” Lashlee said. “He made a big jump for us last year. From that Florida State game on, he came in and stabilized us up front. He has had a great offseason, and we expect all the guys on the offensive line to take a nice step forward this year.”

▪ More from Gaynor from his Hurricane Hotline appearance this week: He said left guard Jakai Clark, who was injured in an April auto accident after the spring game, “is working very hard to get back to playing football,” calling the situation “heartbreaking.”

Clark is iffy for the Sept. 4 opener against Alabama. Jalen Rivers appears likely to start that game at left guard — barring something unforseen — and Gaynor said Rivers — part of UM’s 2020 class — “works very hard, is very smart, will do his job to the best of his ability.” ...

Gaynor noted this is “the first time having the same offensive line coach two years in a row. That will be huge for the guys in the room. Expectations are through the roof. It’s been a long time since we’ve had an older offensive line. I’m very excited about this group. We’ve got a lot of talent, lot of maturity in this room. My expectations are very high for this group.” ...

Gaynor said of the Alabama opener: “We’re preparing for war. We know what they are and what they do. We also know what we can do. ... We’re excited about having an opportunity to play such a prestigious team.”

▪ Later this week, we’ll have a piece on the official visitors expected this weekend.

Among the 10 who visited last weekend, two committed (cornerback Khamauri Rogers and receiver Landon Ibieta); and several others spoke highly of their UM visits to recruiting websites, including linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (this could be a UM/FSU battle); four-star safety JaCorey Thomas (said UM moved up in his mind after the visit); four-star defensive lineman Anthony Lucas (liked UM but a long way from his Scottsdale, Arizona, home); four-star tackle Andrew Chamblee (Arkansas commit liked his UM visit but remains committed to Arkansas); three-star Lakeland defensive end Keahnist Thompson (Texas, South Carolina among others in mix); and three-star cornerback Nick Cull (UM, Mississippi, UF are in contention).

▪ During the past three days, UM hosted Sanford Seminole defensive backs Demari Henderson and Ja’Cari Henderson, who are twins. Both are three-star 2022 cornerback prospects. Orlando-based three star safety Markeith Williams also visited earlier this week.

▪ UM is having mixed success in luring more legacy kids. The Canes have a good shot to land Class of 2022 four-star tight end RJ Maryland, the son of former UM All American defensive lineman Russell Maryland.

He caught 30 passes for 736 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. But four-star Class of 2022 Plantation American Heritage cornerback Earl Little, son of former UM cornerback Earl Little Sr., seems to be looking elsewhere.

“Alabama is most definitely still on top,” the younger Little told Rivals. “What stands out to me is the development. All the coaches know how to develop their players. They are the standard of college football. I love the high competition level. That’s what separates Alabama from everyone else. It’s something I would love to be a part of.”