Live blog: Updates from Miami Dolphins’ voluntary practice session

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa runs drills duringa practice on May 26, 2021.

The Dolphins held their final voluntary practice on Friday, in advance of next week’s three-day mandatory minicamp that ends the offseason program.

Some updates from Friday’s session:

11:01 a.m.: The passing game was uneven during early 7 on 7 sessions.

Tua Tagovailoa one-hopped one throw and failed to connect with DeVante Parker on a sideline route, though the ball was catchable.

Jakeem Grant dropped a well-throw pass over the middle from Tagovailoa.

Mack Hollins, wearing a mask, made a stupendous sideline catch on a pass from Tagovailoa that was thrown into coverage.

Reid Sinnett threw an interception to rookie linebacker Jaelan Phillips.

10:55 p.m. update: NFL not permitting unvaccinated coaches to interact with players. All Dolphins’ top position coaches and coordinators are here, indicating they were vaccinated. Flores said he has been vaccinated. Players not required to have it.

10:40 a.m. update: Xavien Howard remained away from the Dolphins’ offseason program, preferring to work out on his own.

Howard would like a raise and restructured contract, but the Dolphins have been non-committal about doing that, according to a league source. A source said not to necessarily connect Howard’s absence with his desire for a new deal.

Brian Flores, without mentioning Howard or any player, said Friday he fully expects every player to attend next week’s minicamp.

A source said he has been dealing with a minor quad injury, at least in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, edge player Emmanuel Ogbah remained away from the team and has been absent from all three voluntary sessions open to the media. Ogbah is set to earn $7.5 million in the second year of a two-year contract and would like an extension, according to a source. But all parties have declined to say whether his interest in a new contract is related to his absence.

Three surprise absences from Friday’s session: tight ends Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen and punter Michael Palardy.

Three players were working on the side, apparently with injuries: linebacker Vince Biegel (recovering from torn Achilles last July), cornerback Javaris Davis and receiver Malcolm Perry.