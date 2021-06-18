Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones’ thoughts on Howard, where he wants to improve and salary

When Byron Jones joined the Dolphins on a mega contract 15 months ago, he never could have envisioned that it ultimately would play a role in the unhappiness of the team’s best player.

Xavien Howard, coming off a 10-interception season, is displeased not only because he wants more money but because he believes he should be the team’s highest-paid cornerback, according to a source close to the situation. Jones currently has that highest-paid distinction.

But Jones — whose relationship with Howard is fine — apparently doesn’t take any of this personally. And he made clear this week that his attitude won’t change whether he’s first or second on the payroll list.

“It’s none of my business,” he said of Howard’s situation. “We had fun last year. We balled out. What he did was completely special, unlike anything I’ve ever seen before. We love those skills in our defense. We would love to have him back of course.”

And while answering a question in which Howard’s name wasn’t mentioned, Jones gave an interesting response:

“I keep it very simple for myself. Whether I’m getting paid the minimum or getting paid the most, I’m going to bring my A game every single day. If I’m the second-paid player, I’m not going to change the way I approach the game or how I prepare.”

Translation: If the Dolphins decide in the coming weeks to boost Howard’s salary above Jones, don’t expect any negative reaction from Jones.

“As an older guy, I try to be the guy that guys come to for advice,” Jones said. “I try to be that leader for the young guys, that linchpin in our defense, that leader we all need. We’re all trying to be the best versions of ourselves whether the money is there or not.”

Howard is believed to be considering his options at this point. Those options include asking for a trade — something he has discussed with confidantes and would not be a surprising outcome.

Whether the Dolphins would consider a trade, even if he holds out during training camp, is very much in question. The Dolphins declined to pursue a trade last October when he conveyed to the Dolphins that he was open to it.

The Dolphins also could placate Howard by giving him a raise — a move, that if done in the form of a signing bonus and smaller base salary — could be structured in a way to lower his $13.2 million cap charge for 2021.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores this week did not publicly rule out restructuring Howard’s contract.

To refresh: Howard signed a five-year, $75.25 million extension in 2019 that included $27.2 million fully guaranteed. But one year after the Dolphins gave Howard that extension, they signed Jones in free agency to a five-year, $82.5 million deal with $46 million fully guaranteed.

Jones is due to earn $14 million in base salary this season, Howard $12.1 million.

Howard’s $75.2 million deal is the fourth highest in the NFL in total value for a cornerback, trailing the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey ($100 million), Baltimore’s Marlon Humphrey ($97.5 million) and Jones ($82.5 million).

As for Jones, he’s coming off a strong close to the 2020 season. After not intercepting a pass in his first 41 games as an NFL cornerback (mostly with Dallas), he had two in the Dolphins’ final four games last season.

Did he feel he got the proverbial monkey off his back with those picks?

“To be honest, no,” Jones said. “I don’t know why. One thing I prided myself on was sticking to what I do best and try to work on things I need help on. If it doesn’t come, great.”

But he also made clear this week that he wants to be more of a ballhawk.

“I would love to be more of a technician and not rely solely on athleticism,” he said. “And I would also like to be more of a playmaker, get my head around and [take] more chances at the ball instead of batting them down, take those boys to the house, like X did last year. Those are the things I’m working on.”

His overall metrics last season were somewhat disappointing: Jones allowed a 117 passer rating in his coverage area, permitting 40 of 61 targets to be caught for 683 yards, five touchdowns and the two interceptions.

Pro Football Focus rated him above average — 54th of 124 cornerbacks — compared with second for Howard. He admits that it took time to get fully comfortable in the defense.

“We play a lot of man,” he said. “We play aggressively at the line of scrimmage. I learned I can stay more square at the line of scrimmage and fight receivers a little longer than I’m used to. We want to make it hard for those guys. We are long, athletic corners. That has been a big linchpin in our defense to play effective man coverage and be aggressive at the line of scrimmage.”

Jones is safe for 2021, because the Dolphins need him; because his cap number is far more if he’s cut ($28.4 million) than if he’s kept ($16.1 million); and because he’s still owed considerable guaranteed money, including his entire $14 million salary in 2021.

But in 2022, $6 million of his $14.4 million base salary is guaranteed. In 2023, none of his $13.5 million salary is guaranteed. And in 2024, none of his $12.4 million is guaranteed.

So he must play well in 2021 to avoid the fate that befell linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who was released this offseason after just one season with the team, and guard Ereck Flowers, who was jettisoned to Washington.

“I think he made strides really throughout the season,” Flores said. “He got dinged up early [hamstring] and missed a few games and came back, and I thought he played well and got more comfortable.

“He was more comfortable towards the middle-end part of the season with the techniques, with the fundamentals, with the environment. I thought he played well and we’re looking forward to working with him again this year.”

