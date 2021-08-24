Live Miami Dolphins practice blog. And Brian Flores addresses injured receivers, more

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores watches from the sidelines against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, August 21, 2021. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson and Will Fuller are moving closer to returning fully and all would participate in Tuesday’s walkthrough.

Asked if would they be participating if there was a full practice on Tuesday, he cracked that reporters should come to Wednesday’s practice and “they’re getting closer.”

Asked if he’s worried about their availability early in the season, he said he wasn’t.

We reported last week that the Dolphins expect all three to be healthy enough to play in the opener, though Fuller is serving an NFL suspension in Week 1.

None of the injures are serious. Fuller left midway through the first session of training camp and hasn’t practiced since but is participating today.

Parker, who has a history of soft tissue injuries, has missed most of camp. Wilson has been sidelined the past week but has been on the field throwing a football to himself.

Receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. remains out with a strained hamstring. Isaiah Ford also remains sidelined.

Flores addressed other issues:

▪ He said the Dolphins won’t cut their roster until after practice. The Dolphins have 85 players and must cut to 80 by 4 p.m.

▪ He said he’s not sure if Tua Tagovailoa will play at Cincinnati on Sunday (4 p.m., CBS).

▪ He said Jaelan Waddle who was dinged up Saturday but returned to the game, is OK and will participate in Tuesday’s walkthrough.

▪ Teams must keep injured players who hope to return this season on their opening 53 man roster before moving them to IR. That makes it difficult to stash players on IR.

“If you like a player, you keep him and not expose him to the rest of the league,” Flores said.

Teams can cut a player, put a different player on IR, and re-sign the released player if he clears waivers.

But then, as Flores said, “you’ve exposed the player you’re going to bring back.”

Players who are placed on IR after being on the initial 53-man roster are eligible to play in a game after sitting out three games

▪ Receiver Preston Williams and linebacker Elandon Roberts, who were removed from PUP last Thursday, will begin doing some team drills this week.

“You always want to ramp up and give them as much as possible,” Flores said. “Getting them out there was good. Both felt good getting on the field. They did some good things. We will try to ramp them up and get them into some team drills this week.”

Roberts is coming off a December knee injury, Williams off a November foot injury.

▪ Flores said Liam Eichenberg and Solomon Kindley “are competing to play, competing for an opportunity to play a lot. Both guys have had good moments and not so good moments. This week is a big week for everyone on this team and we’re still competing and evaluating.”

▪ Asked about the roster battles at wide receiver, Flores said: “The competition is still playing out. You have guys who have practiced, haven’t practiced. There are tough decisions that have to be made.”

▪ Cornerback Xavien Howard is sick - but does not have COVID - and is missing Tuesday’s practice.

12:20 p.m. update: DeVante Parker is here in a red non-contact jersey. He’s back at practice, as are Fuller and safety Brandon Jones, who missed two weeks with an ankle injury.

12:25 p.m.: Wilson, cornerback Javaris Davis, Ford, tight end Cethan Carter (sprained knee), offensive lineman Adam Pankey, linebacker Vince Biegel (foot) are on stationary bicycles.

So is Allen Hurns, who is on injured reserve and would need to be released and re-signed to play for the Dolphins this season. He’s out at least three months after wrist surgery.

Jakeem Grant and Jevon Holland were not spotted at practice. But Grant is fine and has not been traded, according to a source. Holland is nursing an undisclosed injury.

Also missing: running back Jordan Scarlett, linebacker Brennan Scarlett, Bowden and receiver Robert Foster.