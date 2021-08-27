Sizing up Miami Dolphins’ roster battles on offense. Who’s safe and who’s not

Sizing up the Miami Dolphins’ looming roster decisions on offense, with teams required to cut from 80 to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday:

RUNNING BACK

▪ Who’s on the team: Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown, Salvon Ahmed.

▪ Who’s on the bubble: Patrick Laird, Gerrid Doaks, Jordan Scarlett.

▪ Comment: The Dolphins figure to keep either Laird or Doaks or claim a running back on waivers for the No. 4 job. Knowing what they have in Laird, the Dolphins gave him only three snaps and one carry against Atlanta, compared to 13 snaps and seven carries for Doaks.

Doaks — who has dropped several passes during camp — ran for 30 yards (4.3 per carry) against the Falcons, but co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Eric Studesville said Monday that “I would like to see a little more power” from Doaks.

Scarlett (five carries for 22 yards against Atlanta) appears a long shot. The Dolphins could risk releasing Laird or Doaks, figuring one will clear waivers and can be re-signed. Laird remains valuable on special teams and should never be counted out.

TIGHT END

▪ Who’s on the team: Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen, Hunter Long.

▪ Who’s on the bubble: Cethan Carter.

▪ Who’s in trouble: Chris Myarick, Carl Tucker.

Comment: Though a case could have been made before camp to keep Smythe or Shaheen, the smarter play is to keep both. Co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach George Godsey has emphasized for two years how valuable Smythe is in ways that stats don’t reflect, and Shaheen has caught a handful of touchdowns in red zone drills in the past week.

Carter, Miami’s first free agent signing in March, remains out with a sprained knee and could be cut and re-signed later or stashed three weeks on IR. But he needs to be on the initial 53 before he’s moved to IR. His $1.2 million salary is guaranteed, which helps his chances. And he also can play H-back.

Shaheen also has missed the past two days of camp, but the Dolphins haven’t explained why.

Long has been impressive in the passing game in recent days, despite playing with a large brace on his left knee. Co-offensive coordinator George Godsey declined to answer this week when asked whether it’s realistic to give regular snaps to four tight ends.

WIDE RECEIVER

▪ Who’s on the team: DeVante Parker, Will Fuller, Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson.

▪ Who’s very likely on the team: Mack Hollins, Preston Williams.

▪ Who’s in question: Jakeem Grant.

▪ Who’s not likely but not out of the question: Kirk Merritt, Malcolm Perry.

▪ Who’s in trouble: Khalil McClain, Kai Locksley.

▪ Who’s on injured reserve: Allen Hurns, Lynn Bowden Jr.

▪ Comment: Parker and Fuller returned to practice Tuesday but are still somewhat limited. Wilson remains sidelined, but it’s not serious. Parker and Fuller say they’re fine physically.

Assuming they’re all fine for the regular season, this could be as simple as keeping Hollins (has great value on special teams and an underappreciated receiver) and Williams to round out the group of six, which also includes Waddle.

The question is whether to keep Grant as a seventh.

Keep in mind that Fuller won’t count toward the 53 for the first week of the season because he’s suspended for that game.

So the Dolphins could keep six receivers on the 53-man roster (not including Fuller) for the opener at New England. In that scenario, there would be room for Grant (if he’s not traded) or less likely, Merritt or Perry.

Grant remains an option to be traded to a team needing a returner; none of Grant’s $3.6 million salary is guaranteed.

Hollins beat out Foster — who’s now injured — for the gunner role and a sixth receiver role. Foster and injured Isaiah Ford were released Tuesday.

Merritt’s good work has given Miami something to think about; it’s questionable if Miami can sneak him to the practice squad without another team claiming him off waivers.

Perry — on the active roster last season — had a big day during Thursday’s final training camp practice and could end up on the practice squad but faces an uphill climb to make the 53.

Bowden’s move to injured reserve was surprising because his injury wasn’t considered season ending. He would need to be released, clear waivers and re-signed to play for Miami this season; the Dolphins suggested that’s not a likely course of action for them and that he’s out for the season.

OFFENSIVE LINE

▪ Who’s on the team: Austin Jackson, Jesse Davis, Liam Eichenberg, Solomon Kindley, Robert Hunt, Michael Deiter.

▪ Who’s on the bubble: Matt Skura, Cameron Tom, Greg Little, Adam Pankey, Larnel Coleman.

▪ Who’s in line for the practice squad: Robert Jones, Durval Queiroz-Neto.

▪ Comment: If Little impresses the Dolphins on Sunday — or even if he’s merely adequate — he’s likely safe; only $100,000 if his $1.2 million salary is guaranteed for 2021. He’s likely to get work at both tackle spots against Cincinnati.

The Dolphins like Pankey as a backup guard/tackle, but he has struggled in camp and missed nearly two weeks with an injury before returning Friday.

Skura appears a bit ahead of Tom for backup center, but that’s not settled. Skura is due $1.6 million, but only $200,000 is guaranteed. Tom’s $850,000 salary is not guaranteed. One of the two very likely will be retained. Skura has experience at guard for Baltimore.

Eichenberg is now dealing with a lower-body injury. If he’s healthy enough to start the season on the 53, the top three backups could be Eichenberg, Little and Skura. But the Dolphins will scan the waiver wire for help.

Sunday will be big for the seventh-rounder Coleman, who must prove he’s worthy of a spot on the 53 as opposed to the practice spot. He will be measured against every tackle who’s released around the NFL during the next five days.

Jones — given $130,000 guaranteed by the Dolphins after the draft — has had some good moments with the second team at guard but seems more likely headed to the practice squad.

QUARTERBACK

▪ Who’s safe: Tua Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett.

▪ Likely head to the practice squad: Reid Sinnett.

Comment: Tagovailoa will get Sunday off after a strong training camp; ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky this week called him the best RPO (run/pass option) quarterback in the NFL. Flores hasn’t said how much Brissett will play Sunday in Cincinnati.

